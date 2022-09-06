What the papers say – September 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s papers.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.

Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LIZ: I WILL DELIVER 🔴Next PM promises 'bold plan' on energy, tax and NHS#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SSt1YkvgIR — Metro (@MetroUK) September 5, 2022

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Energy bills to be frozen until the next election'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/E0vXjy8YPg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 5, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 6 https://t.co/Q3dPMTmMSH pic.twitter.com/UCWgmTmALZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 5, 2022

The story is also carried by The Sun and i.

On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss will FREEZE energy bills for homes and businesses in her first major act as new Prime Ministerhttps://t.co/EpKcShthHx pic.twitter.com/8PQ1WKcyU4 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?”

Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 September 2022: Truss wins – but can she avert the looming crisis? pic.twitter.com/BxXQ9khhyr — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 5, 2022

Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent.

“Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson.