What the papers say – September 6

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:04 am
What the papers say – September 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s papers.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.

Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis.

The story is also carried by The Sun and i.

Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?”

Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent.

“Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson.

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A gilt metal brooch containing a lock of Admiral Lord Nelson’s hair is to be sold at auction in Cambridge (Cheffins/PA)
Brooch containing lock of Admiral Lord Nelson’s hair to be sold at auction
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her house (Family handout/PA)
Father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel says her death ‘cannot be in vain’
A new exhibition from Ai Weiwei forms part of the 2023 programme for the Design Museum (Rick Pushinsky/Design Museum/PA)
Ai Weiwei, skateboards and saris in Design Museum’s 2023 programme
The Duke of Cambridge has sent a message to the people of Canada (Jon Super/PA)
William expresses condolences over ‘horrific’ mass stabbing in Canada
The scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where a man was shot by armed officers from the Met Police following a pursuit (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Man shot dead by armed police after chase ends in residential street
Tens of thousands of firefighters and control room staff are to be balloted for strikes over pay (PA)
Firefighters and control room staff to be balloted for strikes over pay
The scene in Streatham Hill where a man was shot by armed officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Man dies after being shot during police pursuit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan and Harry to attend Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Celia Marsh (Leigh Day/PA)
Inquest into death of mother-of-five after eating Pret wrap to begin

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0