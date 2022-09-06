Man dies after being shot during police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies after being shot during police pursuit

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:15 am
The scene in Streatham Hill where a man was shot by armed officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The scene in Streatham Hill where a man was shot by armed officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man thought to be in his 20s has died after being shot by police in a pursuit which ended in south London on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police announced the death after earlier saying it had referred itself for investigation over the pursuit by specialist firearms officers in Lambeth.

A “suspect” vehicle was stopped following “tactical contact” at 9.51pm on Monday in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, Lambeth Police said in a statement.

A police firearm was discharged and a male occupant of the vehicle sustained a gunshot injury, the statement added.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, with London Ambulance Service and air ambulance requested to assist.

“A man has died following the discharge of a police firearm after a vehicle pursuit in Lambeth,” the Met said in a later statement.

It noted the man died at 0.16am, before adding that per protocol the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been contacted.

No other injuries were reported, although cordons and road closures are in place while police carry out their investigation.

The IOPC said it declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight and investigators were sent to the scene.

The watchdog said in a statement: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

“Our investigation remains in the very early stages.”

