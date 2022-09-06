Father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel says her death ‘cannot be in vain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel says her death ‘cannot be in vain’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 10:12 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:19 am
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her house (Family handout/PA)
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her house (Family handout/PA)

The father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said her death “cannot be in vain” as he paid tribute to the nine-year-old and appealed for anyone with information on her shooting to come forward.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, her father John Francis Pratt and his wider family said: “Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.”

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in custody after police were granted an extension to continue questioning him.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Her family said: “Olivia’s future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives.

“We know that there has been an exceptional response to police appeals and we would like to thank those who have come forward.

“At the same time we want to urge others who may have evidence to keep coming forward with information which could help put those responsible for our Olivia’s murder behind bars.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Flowers are left near to the scene of the shooting (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have been really taken aback by the kindness and support we have received from family, friends and neighbours in the last two weeks, and we would like to thank them for being there for us.

“We know that most people on Merseyside are good-hearted and kind just like them, and we all need to stand together.

“We don’t want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don’t want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now.”

The family described Olivia as a “real bright spark” who loved to laugh and make people laugh.

They said: “Words can’t express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done.”

A video of the schoolgirl enjoying a ride at a Christmas market with her father was released by the family.

Olivia was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found the medical cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

