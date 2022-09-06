Grayson Perry artwork stolen from Bristol gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Grayson Perry artwork stolen from Bristol gallery

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:16 am
‘Alien Baby’ by Grayson Perry (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Alien Baby’ by Grayson Perry (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police are investigating after a sculpture by artist and broadcaster Grayson Perry was stolen from a Bristol art gallery.

The 27cm glazed ceramic figure, called “Alien Baby”, was taken from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton between 1.15pm and 1.26pm on Tuesday August 30, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men were seen in the area of the gallery where the item was on display just before it’s theft, the force said.

One is described as white, in his thirties and of slim build, with dark facial hair.

He was wearing a camouflage-print baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket with a blue v-neck shirt underneath, as well as dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Grayson’s Art Club
Grayson Perry has made a number of TV series looking at people’s relationship with art (Bristol City Council/PA)

The limited edition figure is worth a five figure sum, it is understood, with online art brokerage company Artsy giving it an estimated value of £22,500.

Perry is known for his television programmes examining the nature of people’s relationship with art.

Alien Baby appeared in his 2018 Bafta-nominated series Rites of Passage in the episode examining birth.

Since December last year, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery has hosted an exhibition of work by both Perry and his wife Philippa and also by members of the public.

The works were made as part of the Channel 4 series Grayson’s Art Club.

Anyone with any information about the theft of Alien Baby is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference 5222209796.

