William and Kate to visit charity founded in response to gang violence

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:36 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to visit a Slough charity founded in response to gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds.

William and Kate will hear about the work of Aik Saath, which means ‘Together As One’ in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, next Tuesday.

The couple will join a cooking lesson with youngsters as part of the charity’s Global Grub programme – which was started during the summer holidays to keep young people positively engaged outside of school and ensure they had access to regular hot meals.

William and Kate will also meet youth volunteers who lead peer training sessions and hear how they teach youngsters to resolve conflict, challenge prejudice and contribute to a mentally healthy society.

Aik Saath was set up after gang violence and long running disputes between young people from Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities of Slough in Berkshire and Southall in west London in the 1990s, including serious incidents of racially-motivated violence.

The charity, whose patron is writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, aims to help young people create positive social change in the community.

