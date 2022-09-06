Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 2:28 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has said she romanticised the Archie comic books as a child because she dreamed of a “cookie cutter-looking perfect life”, confessing she had a thing for redheads.

Meghan went on to marry the Duke of Sussex who has red hair, just like the series’ main character, all-American teenager Archie Andrews.

But ex-actress Meghan said she did not name her son Archie, now three, after the popular tales.

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games one-year-to-go celebrations in Dusseldorf (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan, in conversation with Mindy Kaling on the duchess’s Archetypes podcast, said the comics were her favourite childhood books.

She described how she used to read them because she was “alone so much as a child” and was a “latchkey kid”.

Meghan said she wondered “Am I going to get the guy one day?” adding that she was “the smart one, not the pretty one”.

The duchess said: “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid, and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books ironically.

“My son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them. I collected them.”

She added: “I think for me, especially, my parents split up when I was around two, three years old, and I always wanted this sort of cookie cutter-looking perfect life and you looked at that and there’s like a boy in a letterman jacket.

“I romanticised that. It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of what you want your life to be like when you grew up.

“I always thought I’m way more Betty than Veronica and am I going to get the guy one day? And I was the smart one, not the pretty one. All this stuff was wrapped up in reading Archie comic books and just, I think, was aspirational in some ways.”

Kaling said that the comics “never got too sexy”, telling Meghan: “Well, you like redheads.”

Meghan laughed and said: “I do and I like the name Archie,” describing it as all being “full circle”.

Archie and friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix American teenage drama series.

Kaling said she liked the Harriet The Spy books.

