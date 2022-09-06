Man, 90, convicted of stabbing blind wife in bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man, 90, convicted of stabbing blind wife in bed

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:02 pm
Edward Turpin outside the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Edward Turpin outside the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A 90-year-old man has been found guilty of stabbing his blind and ailing wife while she tried to sleep, after 60 years of happy marriage.

Retired butcher Edward Turpin was accused of trying to kill Joan Turpin, also 90, after losing patience with caring for her at their home in Ringshall Road, Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year.

The pensioner became unwell after giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial and was not present in court when a jury returned verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for 10 hours and 23 minutes.

Turpin was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding Mrs Turpin with intent.

However, the jury found him guilty of a further lesser alternative charge of wounding on the basis he was reckless as to the injuries she might sustain.

Turpin had accepted he got a carving knife from the kitchen and injured his wife in bed, but said it was to “quieten her down” after she started screaming at night.

Judge Alexia Durran noted it had been a “difficult case” as she adjourned sentencing to a date to be fixed.

She told the jury: “Mr Turpin has been unwell since he concluded his evidence last week. We will arrange a time for him to come to this court and I will sentence Mr Turpin for wounding.”

The court was told Turpin had been admitted to hospital and was waiting to see a consultant.

He had been on bail on condition of limited contact with his wife who is in a care home.

The court heard that while her injuries had healed, the psychological impact had been great.

Central Criminal Court – stock
The interior of the Old Bailey (John Stillwell/PA)

Jurors had heard that Mrs Turpin, who has lost her eyesight, suffers diabetes and needs a catheter, had become increasingly dependent on her husband’s help.

Turpin felt he could “no longer cope” and, at about 1.30am, attacked his wife in their bed before turning the knife on himself, the court heard.

He made a 999 call immediately after the attack and told the operator: “I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die.”

He was said to have added: “She’s been ill, she’s come home, all she’s done is got on my nerves. I’ve just burst. I’ve just gone.”

Giving evidence, Turpin, who spent years working in Smithfield meat market in central London, said the “last thing” he wanted was to harm his wife.

He rejected the suggestion he had been implying the couple were taking part in a suicide pact, telling jurors: “We had 60 good years and all I want to do is, you know, carry on life.”

The couple are still married and Turpin phones his wife at the care home where she now lives twice a day, he said.

Mrs Turpin defended her husband’s record as a “wonderful man” who never “laid one finger” on her prior to the incident.

In a video interview after the attack, she said: “It’s a long time to be married to someone to fall out of love with.

“Adore him and he adores me.”

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson had previously told jurors it was “no doubt an incredibly sad case” but urged them to put aside emotion and consider the evidence.

“There is no doubt that this is an incredibly sad case – that Joan Turpin loves her husband and that she is loyal to him,” Mr Richardson said.

“But there is also no doubt that on September 22 last year, the defendant left their bedroom, gave in to his frustrations, went downstairs into the kitchen, selected a knife of considerable size and came back upstairs and stabbed Joan Turpin repeatedly, including to the area by her heart.”

“A butcher for many, many years, he knows a thing or two about knives,” the prosecutor said.

But defence barrister Simon Gledhill asked jurors to clear his client of attempted murder because he was too “bewildered” to think clearly during the attack.

Mr Gledhill also said Turpin had been acting recklessly but “no more than recklessly”, and subsequently was not guilty of an alternative charge of section 18 wounding with intent.

“I suggest to you in those early hours at 1.30 in the morning, his mind and his thinking became so clearly muddled, so irrational and so bewildered, that he did what in every other minute of his life he would clearly consider to be unthinkable and hurt his wife,” he said.

“His wife was the very centre of his world and his existence.

“They have no children.

“He has no siblings.

“Without his wife, he has nothing.

“And that, members of the jury, is an awful lot to lose.

“What is absolutely clear is Edward Turpin is not a vindictive man, he is not a malicious man, he is not a man with a history of a violent temper.

“In fact what has become clear is, he was a man who was the very opposite – a man who dedicated a significant portion of his time to caring for his wife, providing for her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A claim has been made for the latest National Lottery EuroMillions prize (PA)
Claim received for £110 million EuroMillions jackpot
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs faces a retrial (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs to face retrial on domestic violence charges
London Marylebone railway station has reopened after being closed for tunnel repairs (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Marylebone station reopens after tunnel repairs
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)
Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail
London Marylebone railway station is closed due to a problem with a tunnel (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins
What the papers say – September 7 (PA)
What the papers say – September 7
Trainer Henry de Bromhead (PA)
Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held
Keys from a new house given to owner (Alamy)
Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland (PA)
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0