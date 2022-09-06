Earliest known mammal identified using fossil tooth records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Earliest known mammal identified using fossil tooth records

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:33 pm
Brasilodon quadrangularis, the earliest known mammal, has been identified using fossil tooth records (2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)
Brasilodon quadrangularis, the earliest known mammal, has been identified using fossil tooth records (2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)

The earliest known extinct mammal has been identified using fossil tooth records.

Brasilodon quadrangularis was a small ‘shrew-like’ animal that measured around 20cm in length and had two sets of teeth.

The tiny animal existed at the same time as some of the oldest dinosaurs and sheds light on the evolution of modern mammals, experts say.

Its fossil records date back 225 million years, predating Morganucodon – the previously confirmed first mammal – by approximately 20 million years.

Mammalian glands, which produce milk and feed the young of mammals today, have not been preserved in any fossils found to date.

Therefore scientists have had to rely on hard tissues, like mineralised bone and teeth, that do fossilise, for alternative clues.

The dental records date 25 million years after the Permian-Triassic mass extinction.

Dr Martha Richter, Scientific Associate at the Natural History Museum and senior author of the paper, said: “Dated at 225.42 million years old, this is the oldest known mammal in the fossil record contributing to our understanding of the ecological landscape of this period and the evolution of modern mammals.”

Researchers say Brasilodon is the oldest extinct vertebrate with two successive sets of teeth which includes only one set of replacements – also known as a diphyodonty.

The first set starts developing during the embryonic stage and a second and last set of teeth develops once the animal is born.

Researchers suggest their findings push back the origin of diphyodonty in Brasilodon and mammals with related biological traits by 20 million years and illuminates the debate about the rise of mammals in deep time.

Prof Moya Meredith Smith, contributing author and Emeritus Professor of Evolution and Development of Dentoskeletal Anatomy at King’s College London, said: “The evidence from how the dentition was built over developmental time is crucial and definitive to show that Brasilodons were mammals.

“Our paper raises the level of debate about what defines a mammal and shows that it was a much earlier time of origin in the fossil record than previously known.”

Scientists from the Natural History Museum and King’s College London contributed to the study led by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in Porto Alegre.

The research is published in the Journal of Anatomy.

