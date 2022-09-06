Harry and Meghan thrill crowds in Germany before taking river cruise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan thrill crowds in Germany before taking river cruise

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 5:20 pm
The Duke of Sussex meets well-wishers after leaving City Hall in Dusseldorf, Germany (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke of Sussex meets well-wishers after leaving City Hall in Dusseldorf, Germany (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thrilled fans in Germany as they went on a walkabout in the hot sunshine before taking a cruise along the River Rhine.

Harry and Meghan shook hands and chatted with an eager crowd outside Dusseldorf Town Hall as they marked the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games coming to the city.

Shouts of “Harry, Harry” could be heard, while Meghan posed for selfies with members of the public who stood in the sun to catch a glimpse of the couple on their short visit to Dusseldorf.

The duchess wore a cream halter-neck knitted vest by LA-based designer Anine Bing, and beige wide-legged belted trousers.

The couple’s outing on Tuesday comes after they made their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The MS Rhein Galaxie which Harry and Meghan were expected to be on, set sail down the River Rhine on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 3.30pm.

A small German police boat travelled slightly ahead of the vessel.

A number of people, understood to be Invictus competitors and their family and friends, stood on the top deck of the large ship, which had the official flags of the games flying upon it.

The couple were understood to be taking a brief sightseeing tour on the boat before heading to the Merkur Spiel-Arena for a press conference at which Harry will deliver remarks.

Delivering a speech at the Town Hall reception, Harry, wearing a suit and white shirt, said he is “filled with such excitement” at the thought of the next Invictus Games having the backdrop of the River Rhine.

He said: “I can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenalin of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes.”

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
The Duchess of Sussex meets well-wishers (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said he would encourage people to “really lean in” to the games.

He added: “In our most vulnerable moments, encouragement is essential.

“So, I ask that we all do our part to provide space for these incredible servicemen and women to be honest, courageous and true to themselves.”

Showing his trademark sense of humour, the duke opened his speech with a few words of German and wiped his brow to applause as he smiled in relief, adding: “That’s about where it stops.”

He also jokingly asked the people at the small reception whether the beer in Dusseldorf was better than in Cologne, to clapping and nods of yes from those in attendance.

Marking the official One Year To Go event, he said: “It is my absolute honour, along with my wife, to invite the people of Germany to officially start the countdown to next September.”

He encouraged everyone to “lead with our hearts and, most of all, enjoy the ride ahead”.

Harry and Meghan were treated to a red carpet arrival at the Town Hall reception, stepping out hand-in-hand to cheering crowds.

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at City Hall in Dusseldorf, Germany (Joe Giddens/PA)

Inside, the pair signed a special guestbook known as the Golden Book, which is also believed to have been signed by the Queen during a visit to Dusseldorf in the 1960s, according to a city official.

During his speech at the reception, the city’s mayor Stephan Keller, recalled the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s previous visits to Dusseldorf and said they signified the strong relationship between Dusseldorf and Britain since the end of the Second World War.

Harry described those who have worn a uniform to serve their countries, “fighting for their lives, our lives, our freedoms and our democracies”, as “my role models”, as he addressed press at the arena later in the afternoon.

He described Dusseldorf as a “beautiful city” with “a vibrant atmosphere and filled with amazing people”.

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at City Hall in Dusseldorf (Joe Giddens/PA)

“From what I’ve witnessed today already, I have a good sense of how we will bring the motto of these games, A Home For Respect, to life,” he said.

“It is my belief that showing respect and appreciation is just as important as experiencing respect and appreciation. That’s the spirit we’re bringing to Dusseldorf.”

Tuesday’s trip comes a day after Meghan gave the keynote address in Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit.

The former actress told the 2,000 delegates how her life had changed when she last joined the summit in London in 2019, singling out her role as a wife and a mother, but making no mention of becoming a senior royal the year before.

Harry and Meghan are due to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

