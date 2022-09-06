Man shot dead by police ‘was due to become a father’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man shot dead by police ‘was due to become a father’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:25 pm
The scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man who was shot dead by police after a chase in south London was months away from becoming a father, according to the mother of his fiancee.

The man, named locally as Chris Kaba, died in Streatham Hill on Monday night after the Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police cars.

Officers used a tactic where they deliberately collide with a car to force it to stop to bring the pursuit to an end in Kirkstall Gardens shortly before 10pm.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating, said one shot was fired from a police issue firearm.

Locals reported hearing gunshots and the police helicopter hovering overhead.

Some paying tribute at the scene said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67.

But Kim Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Mr Kaba, said this was not true and that he had an apprenticeship to become an architect.

She said: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

Ms Alleyne questioned why police shot Mr Kaba, and added her daughter “is in a tremendous amount of pain”.

She added: “She cannot process her feelings because it’s a type of pain that you cannot explain. The baby is due in November.

“If that was a white boy, he would have got a chance to get out the car.”

Strreatham Hill police incident
Pastoress Lorraine Jones with Kimberly Alleyne (right), 49, who said her daughter was the fiancee of the man shot in Streatham Hill (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who said he was Mr Kaba’s cousin, said the driver was a musician who went by the stage name “Itch”.

He added: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

A 39-year-old man, who lives on nearby New Park Road and asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “The (driver) drove up New Park Road and turned up Kirkstall Gardens.

“A police car came down Kirkstall Gardens and crashed into him.

“Another police car came in behind him and they had him locked in at the bottom of Kirkstall Gardens.

“The car was immobile when he was shot.”

A blue forensic tent has been put up in Kirstall Gardens as police gather evidence.
A blue forensic tent has been put up in Kirkstall Gardens as police gather evidence (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “The bang was really loud. I was in my house with my gaming headphones on and I heard it.”

Another witness told the Evening Standard that Mr Kaba tried to ram his way past the police cars.

Rachel Cook, who lives in nearby Kirkstall Road, told PA: “I was in bed and heard what sounded like two gunshots in quick succession, then saw flashing lights through the curtains.

“The police helicopter arrived shortly afterwards and we heard lots of squad cars.

“A neighbour told me they saw armed police and that the police performed CPR on the injured man before he was taken off the scene.

“It’s a very quiet residential street and people are very shook up about it.”

A man who lives on Kirkstall Road and asked not to be named said: “I heard what sounded like one or two gunshots and then a lot of commotion.”

A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens
A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said the man who was shot received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, but died at 12.16am.

Cordons were in place on Kirkstall Gardens and New Park Road on Tuesday, with a forensic tent put up and officers gathering evidence at the scene.

Friends of the man who died began to gather in the street in the late morning.

The IOPC declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight, as is standard after a police shooting, and investigators were at the scene overnight and throughout Tuesday, securing evidence including footage from police vehicles and a police helicopter, as well as officers’ body worn video.

London regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been notified and we have made contact with them to offer our condolences and to explain our role. We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.

“When the police use fatal force it is important that there is a robust, independent investigation to establish all of the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“It is natural that the community wants answers quickly but I would ask that people refrain from speculation that may be unhelpful to all of those affected. I want to reassure everyone concerned by this incident that our investigators are working hard to establish the entire sequence of events which resulted in this man’s death.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A claim has been made for the latest National Lottery EuroMillions prize (PA)
Claim received for £110 million EuroMillions jackpot
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs faces a retrial (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs to face retrial on domestic violence charges
London Marylebone railway station has reopened after being closed for tunnel repairs (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Marylebone station reopens after tunnel repairs
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)
Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail
London Marylebone railway station is closed due to a problem with a tunnel (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins
What the papers say – September 7 (PA)
What the papers say – September 7
Trainer Henry de Bromhead (PA)
Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held
Keys from a new house given to owner (Alamy)
Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland (PA)
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0