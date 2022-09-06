Smart motorway system ‘dangerous and flawed’, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Smart motorway system ‘dangerous and flawed’, inquest told

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 4:13 pm
Nargis Begum (Family Handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)
Nargis Begum (Family Handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)

The family of a grandmother who died on a stretch of the M1 with no hard shoulder believe the smart motorway system is “dangerous and flawed,” an inquest has heard.

Nargis Begum was the passenger in a Nissan Qashqai car, driven by her husband, which broke down near Woodall Services, South Yorkshire, on September 9 2018.

Previous hearings have heard the 62-year-old mother-of-five had got out of the car and was waiting for help when a Mercedes collided with the Nissan, causing it plough into her.

On Tuesday an inquest at Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard Mrs Begum and her husband, Mohammed Bashir, 69, were driving from Derby to their home in Darnall, Sheffield, when the car “suddenly” dropped speed.

The hearing was told the couple had borrowed the car from their daughter, Saima Aktar, 40, as Mrs Begum suffered from arthritis and preferred her vehicle as it had more space.

A statement from Mr Bashir, read by counsel to the inquest Bridget Dolan QC, said that shortly after passing the service station the car started to lose speed, so he tried dropping down to the lowest gear, and then trying to start it up again.

Nargis Begum inquest
Nargis Begum died on the M1 in South Yorkshire (Family Handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)

Taxi driver Mr Bashir said he then “brought the car to a standstill in what I thought was the hard shoulder but was actually a live lane”.

His statement said he put his hazard warning lights on and the couple got out of the car.

The inquest heard Mr Bashir climbed over the barrier and called his daughter to ask about the car’s recovery documents, but Mrs Begum was unable to get over the barrier as it was too high.

Mr Bashir said when he looked back at the car he could not see his wife, and assumed she had gone to cross the barrier at another point further along the road.

His statement said that as he was going back to the car to get the recovery details, another car hit the Nissan Qashqai he had been driving, adding that “all I could hear was the horrendous impact”.

Mr Bashir said there was then a second impact as another car hit the vehicle that had crashed into them.

The inquest heard he then saw Mrs Begum lying on the ground.

Mr Bashir said in his statement: “I don’t want to describe what I saw as it is still too upsetting.”

He told police that until this incident he was “unaware of any changes to the Highway Code, nor the fact that the motorway had changed to a smart version”.

A statement from the couple’s daughter, Saima Aktar, said she had been on her way to pick her parents up after learning about the crash when she called Mr Bashir, who said: “Sweetheart, the situation has changed, there’s been an accident and your mum’s been hurt.”

Ms Aktar added: “This accident has broken our family but we are united in not wanting this to happen to another family.

“We all believe the smart motorway system is dangerous and flawed – if there had been a hard shoulder my dad would have ended up there.”

The inquest heard the driver of the Mercedes, Kantrimas Zukauskas, who was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, had refused to give evidence at the hearing.

Ms Dolan read from a transcript of Mr Zukauskas’ interviews with police, in which he said: “I just don’t know how I did it, that’s all. If I hit it, I didn’t see it.”

The inquest heard evidence from another motorist, Mark Sheriff, who told the inquest he was passing the broken-down vehicle when he saw a car behind him “coming at a speed – about 90mph”.

He said: “It went straight across the front of me, no brake lights, and the next thing I knew were just an almighty smash. There was debris all over the road.”

Ms Aktar also read a pen portrait of her mother to the hearing, describing her as “the best mum in the world”.

“From the moment she arrived in this country in the mid-70s (from Pakistan), her presence was known and felt significantly,” she said.

“She was the most caring, loving and selfless person I knew. She had time for everyone.

“Losing our mother is the most painful and difficult thing we have ever experienced in our lives.

“To have her taken from us the way she was has been immensely traumatic for each and every one of us.”

Last year senior coroner Nicola Mundy asked South Yorkshire Police to consider whether Highways England should face corporate manslaughter charges over Mrs Begum’s death.

In February, the force said the organisation, now renamed National Highways, will not be charged after Crown Prosecution Service advice that it did not owe road users a “relevant duty of care” under the terms set out in the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.

The inquest continues.

