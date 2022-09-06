Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:32 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Eden Project to take part in an episode of the Antiques Roadshow.

The Cornish attraction’s two enormous “biome” greenhouses hosted the show’s various experts, and crowds of local people brought their family heirlooms to be valued.

Camilla, who wore a green floral print dress by London-based designer Fiona Clare, brought along two of her own items to be valued – which will be revealed when the show airs at some point next year.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Antiques Roadshow
Camilla took part in a guessing game to value three objects (Hugh Hastings/PA)

She took part in the “Guess the Mystery Object” game with jewellery expert Geoffrey Munn, and took a walk through the Eden Project’s famous gardens with the show’s presenter Fiona Bruce.

Bruce, who has presented Antiques Roadshow since 2008, hosted said the Duchess was a “good sport” who “had the full roadshow experience”.

“I think the duchess has really enjoyed visiting the Roadshow. She was such a good sport and talked to many of our visitors here, the crew and our specialists,” she said.

“She brought along a couple of items, and our book specialist and silver specialist talked her through them. So, I would say she had the full roadshow experience – this is the last programme we’re filming this year and what a wonderful way to end with such a special guest.”

Later, Camilla met with 16-year-old Dylan Kilpatrick and his mother Amanda Fishlock, from Cornwall, who had brought along a painting by their ancestor, 19th century artist Robert Ponsonby Staples, featuring a family on a seaside outing.

Ms Fishlock explained the artist was a relative on her mother’s side, which is how the painting came to be in their possession.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Antiques Roadshow
The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project (Hugh Hastings/PA)

When asked what Camilla had thought of the painting, Dylan said: “She said she was jealous, she said she really liked the figure in the foreground.”

Camilla also spoke with Sandra Matthews, 77, who brought along a prayer book that she believes once belonged to the famous 19th century French actress Sarah de Bernhardt.

Antiques Roadshow heirlooms
The pocket book thought to have been owned by 18th century French actress Sara de Bernhardt (Tess de la Mare/PA)

Ms Matthews said she had bought the book 30 years ago and found the actress’s name written on the fly leaf.

“Camilla was really interested because she knew who Sarah de Bernhardt was,” Ms Matthews said.

Elsewhere, Camilla met with former cabinet maker Christopher Thorp, who had a book of furniture prices printed by the London Cabinet Makers Union in 1811.

Mr Thorp, who has since retrained as a tropical ecologist working for Plymouth University, said the Duchess had asked him about his former trade and his interest in the history of the craft.

