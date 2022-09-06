Mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel urges killer to ‘own up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel urges killer to ‘own up’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 9:33 pm
Screengrab of Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who has told those responsible for her daughter’s death to ‘own up’ (Merseyside Police/PA)
Screengrab of Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who has told those responsible for her daughter’s death to ‘own up’ (Merseyside Police/PA)

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has told those responsible for her death “you know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up”, in an emotional video appeal.

Cheryl Korbel, whose nine-year-old daughter was shot in their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, paid tribute to her “little shadow” in the video, which was filmed and released by Merseyside Police.

Ms Korbel, 46, said she hoped whoever was responsible for the killing would come forward.

She said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up,.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

“If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.

“No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

Wearing a cast on her wrist after being injured during the shooting, Ms Korbel said the family had been planning days out and a trip to buy Olivia’s new school uniform before she died.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Merseyside Police/PA)

She said: “I didn’t get that chance to go and get her school uniform.

“But I’ll keep going, for Liv.”

She broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking and said: “That’s what I miss the most, because I can’t hear her talk.”

Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, also paid tribute to his daughter and called for anyone with information on her death to come forward.

In a statement, Mr Pratt and his wider family said: “We don’t want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don’t want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now.

“Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Flowers are left near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in custody after police were granted an extension to continue questioning him.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Olivia was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm on August 22.

A post-mortem examination found the medical cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Keys from a new house given to owner (Alamy)
Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland (PA)
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs
New research has shown that being sedentary increases the risk of breast cancer, but exercise reduces the risk (Alamy/PA)
New study finds ‘strong evidence’ that exercise cuts breast cancer risk
Treacle Walker by Alan Garner has been shortlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize (PA)
Booker Prize 2022 shortlist features oldest author
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, protesting against the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, while a High Court hearing over the policy is ongoing (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Rwanda policy ‘incompatible with UK obligations’ UN refugee agency tells court
Environmental protester Scott Breen outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Pipeline protester jailed for breaching High Court injunction
Left to right Kieran, Joseph and Jim Geddis outside Laganside courts in Belfast after the findings were delivered in the inquest for their brother Stephen Geddis (David Young/PA)
MoD did not pass on information about risk of bouncing baton rounds – coroner
(Galyna Tymonko/ Alamy/PA)
Judge bars woman with mental health difficulties from going online
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode
Nargis Begum (Family Handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)
Smart motorway system ‘dangerous and flawed’, inquest told

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Screengrab of Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who has told those responsible for her daughter’s death to ‘own up’ (Merseyside Police/PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0