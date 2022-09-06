New study finds ‘strong evidence’ that exercise cuts breast cancer risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New study finds ‘strong evidence’ that exercise cuts breast cancer risk

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:32 pm
New research has shown that being sedentary increases the risk of breast cancer, but exercise reduces the risk (Alamy/PA)
New research has shown that being sedentary increases the risk of breast cancer, but exercise reduces the risk (Alamy/PA)

Taking regular exercise and not being a couch potato are highly likely to cut the chance of breast cancer, experts have said.

A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found “strong evidence that greater levels of physical activity and less sedentary time are likely to reduce breast cancer risk, with results generally consistent across breast cancer subtypes”.

Experts behind the research suggested there was now a clear cause-and-effect relationship between exercise and reducing breast cancer risk.

Using a genetic prediction technique called Mendelian randomisation in the study, experts said they were able to strengthen the previous evidence that exercising cuts cancer risk.

For the new research, experts included data from 130,957 women of European ancestry – of whom 69,838 had tumours that had begun to spread; 6,667 who had tumours that had not yet done so and a comparison group of 54,452 women without breast cancer.

Their results showed that overall activity was associated with about a 40% lower risk of breast cancer, while vigorous activity (on three or more days a week) was associated with a similar reduced risk of pre or perimenopausal breast cancer.

Being sedentary, on the other hand, was associated with a higher risk of some types of breast cancer.

The team, including experts from the University of Bristol, concluded: “Our study provides strong evidence that greater overall physical activity, greater vigorous activity, and lower sedentary time are likely to reduce breast cancer risk.

“More widespread adoption of active lifestyles may reduce the burden from the most common cancer in women.”

There are about 55,900 new breast cancer cases in the UK every year, making it the country’s most common cancer.

Drinking too much alcohol, being overweight or obese and being older all increase the risk of breast cancer.

Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, senior research communications manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: “One woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK every 10 minutes and if nothing changes this will rise to one woman every eight minutes in the next 10 years, so we urgently need to find new ways to prevent people from developing this devastating disease.

“While many factors can affect how likely someone is to be diagnosed, we already know that being physically active is linked to a lower chance of developing breast cancer.

“By looking at people who may be genetically predisposed to having different physical activity levels, this innovative study further strengthens existing evidence of the importance of reducing the time we spend sitting and increasing the amount of time we spend moving to lower breast cancer risk.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol intake and being as active as possible, can all help reduce the risk of developing the disease.

“This research highlights how vital it is that we support people to start making small, healthy lifestyle changes that can positively impact their health and help lower their risk of breast cancer.”

Dr Helen Croker, head of research interpretation at World Cancer Research Fund, said: “We welcome this new research which strengthens previous findings that physical activity reduces breast cancer risk by showing that the relationship is causal.

“Being physically active, along with avoiding drinking alcohol and excess weight gain across life, can all contribute to lowering the chances of developing breast cancer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Gabby Logan shares husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis story in special podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story
To go with story by James Wyllie. CAELUS launch Picture shows; AGS Airports Ltd CEO Derek Provan with Fiona Smith, AGS Group?s Head of Aerodrome Strategy, who is leading the CAELUS project on behalf of AGS.. Glasgow Airport. Supplied by AGS Aiports Date; 06/09/2022
Health boss says delivery drone trials can revolutionise healthcare for north and north-east
0
Kara Taylor from Duncan and Todd in Aberdeen looks at the facts and fiction of blue light glasses.
Blue light glasses: Aberdeen optician explains all
1
High school pupils are more likely to vape compared with before the pandemic (PA)
Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures
A drug that can extend the lives of men with prostate cancer has been rejected for use on the NHS (Alamy/PA)
Life-extending prostate cancer drug rejected for NHS
Anyone struggling after a suicide can contact The Samaritans for help (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Increase in registered suicide rate after pandemic inquest delays, ONS says
People look at tributes on the Covid memorial wall in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 weekly deaths fall for fourth week in a row
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’
Laura Gray smiling inside Maggie's Aberdeen centre
Terminally-ill Laurencekirk mum prepares for daring stunt to give back to Aberdeen charity
1
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
New research has shown that being sedentary increases the risk of breast cancer, but exercise reduces the risk (Alamy/PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0