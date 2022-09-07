Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 9:25 am
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been released on bail.

The 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after he was arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

On Wednesday, a force spokesman said he had been conditionally bailed.

Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, were also bailed on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in her home (Family/PA)

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

On Tuesday, her mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, called for whoever was responsible to come forward.

In a video appeal, Ms Korbel said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

“If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.

“No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

In a statement, Olivia’s father John Francis Pratt said: “Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.”

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York (Sotheby’s/PA)
Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry and Meghan to celebrate youngsters at WellChild Awards
What the papers say – September 8 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 8
Winner of the Cat Of The Year category, Mr London Meow, with owner Isabel Serafim (Mirror People’s Pet Awards/PA)
Hospital therapy cat and group rescuing animals in Ukraine honoured for work
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests
New iPhone 14 models on display at Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
George, Charlotte and Louis start new school (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cambridge ‘gang’ George, Charlotte and Louis at new school ready for first day
Princes Harry and William on Harry’s first day at Wetherby School (Ron Bell/PA)
Start of term for the Cambridges: How the royal family fared on their first…
George, Charlotte and Louis have started at co-educational private Lambrook School in Ascot (Lambrook School/PA)
George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school Lambrook has ‘heart of gold’
A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No gun found in car of man shot dead by police, watchdog confirms

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0