London Marylebone station reopens after tunnel repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London Marylebone railway station has reopened after being closed for tunnel repairs.

No Chiltern Railways trains could enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday until around 10am.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to Chiltern passengers delayed while our engineers repaired some loose brickwork in St John’s Wood tunnel first thing this morning.

“The lines in and out of London Marylebone have now reopened but while train times return to normal we’d advise passengers to check before they travel by using National Rail inquiries.”

UPDATE: Services are now able to run to/from London Marylebone. Please be aware that late notice delays, alterations and cancellations may occur. Ticket acceptance is in place on other operators via any reasonable route. pic.twitter.com/4cXEnoeDzt — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) September 7, 2022

Chiltern Railways said: “Please be aware that late notice delays, alterations and cancellations may occur.

“Ticket acceptance is in place on other operators via any reasonable route.”

London Marylebone connects the capital with stations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe.