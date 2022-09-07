Claim received for £110 million EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claim received for £110 million EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 12:33 pm
Bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne with The National Lottery branded champagne flute (Pete Byrne/PA)
A claim has been received for Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Camelot said.

One lucky UK ticketholder scooped the £110,978,200.90 prize on September 2.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, Camelot said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticketholder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

This is the fifth £100 million-plus EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £195 million from the draw on July 19 claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Alongside this record-breaking win, the £109 million jackpot from the draw on February 4 was also claimed a few days after the draw, with the winner again remaining anonymous.

This was followed by Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite celebrating their £184 million win from the draw on May 10.

Finally, one lucky UK ticketholder, who also chose to remain anonymous, scooped the £54 million EuroMillions jackpot in the June 10 draw.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the record-holders winning £195 million in July.

