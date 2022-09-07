Fatal police shooting: Met recognises ‘devastating and lasting impact’ on family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fatal police shooting: Met recognises ‘devastating and lasting impact’ on family

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 12:55 pm
Pastoress Lorraine Jones (left) with Kimberly Alleyne, 49, whose daughter was engaged to Mr Kaba. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Pastoress Lorraine Jones (left) with Kimberly Alleyne, 49, whose daughter was engaged to Mr Kaba. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has expressed its condolences to the loved ones of a rapper who was shot dead by armed officers, saying the force understands that “the family and community want answers”.

Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.

Forensic teams were working at the scene in Streatham Hill on Tuesday.
Forensic teams were working at the scene in Streatham Hill on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened. I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts but also need some time and space to be able to progress their inquiries.

“Myself, along with the local policing commander, have met with key partners and community members, and will continue to actively work together to engage with, and to reassure the public, at this difficult time.”

The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC, as is standard in deaths following police contact.

The pastor at a church which Mr Kaba attended as a child said that there are discussions in the community about organising a vigil for him.

Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin, of New Park Road Baptist Church, said: “Chris came to the church when he was little. He was from round here, he lived just over the road.

“The community are scared. I’ve had young people come to me asking ‘why did they shoot him?’

“There are families who didn’t send their kids to school today.

“I’m speaking to community leaders about organising a demonstration or a vigil.”

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Kim Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Mr Kaba, said of him: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

Some paying tribute at the scene said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67.

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who was Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No-one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York (Sotheby’s/PA)
Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry and Meghan to celebrate youngsters at WellChild Awards
What the papers say – September 8 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 8
Winner of the Cat Of The Year category, Mr London Meow, with owner Isabel Serafim (Mirror People’s Pet Awards/PA)
Hospital therapy cat and group rescuing animals in Ukraine honoured for work
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests
New iPhone 14 models on display at Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
George, Charlotte and Louis start new school (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cambridge ‘gang’ George, Charlotte and Louis at new school ready for first day
Princes Harry and William on Harry’s first day at Wetherby School (Ron Bell/PA)
Start of term for the Cambridges: How the royal family fared on their first…
George, Charlotte and Louis have started at co-educational private Lambrook School in Ascot (Lambrook School/PA)
George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school Lambrook has ‘heart of gold’
A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No gun found in car of man shot dead by police, watchdog confirms

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0