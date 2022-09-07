‘Brazen’ £4,650 Lego thieves caught after car full of toys spotted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Brazen’ £4,650 Lego thieves caught after car full of toys spotted

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 4:49 pm
The £4,000 haul of Lego recovered by police (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
The £4,000 haul of Lego recovered by police (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A gang of “brazen” Lego thieves who amassed a £4,650 haul of the plastic play bricks were caught after a car full of stolen toys was spotted by officers.

Three men, all from London, were given 18-month suspended jail terms after a two-day spree targeting B&M stores in Worksop, Mansfield and Netherfield, Nottinghamshire Police said.

CCTV showed men wearing baseball caps going into the stores, taking reusable shopping bags, filling them with boxes, and walking out, bypassing the tills.

Lego thieves
A CCTV still of the three Lego thieves making off from one of the three shops targeted (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The sets included Lego-branded Minecraft sets, Disney Princess castles, Ninjago boxed sets as well as other toys, including Mario-kart and Sonic the Hedgehog playsets.

The men’s spree was halted when officers spotted a car full of toys in Newark-on-Trent, 30 miles away, later stopping the vehicle on the A17 on August 31.

Conlon McDonagh, 22, of Gregory Road, Southall, west London; Tom McDonagh, 22, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield, north London; and Patrick Ward, 22, of Gregory Road, also Southall, admitted theft at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 2.

Having targeted stores in Worksop and Mansfield on August 29, the men ended up walking out with £3,000 in Lego and other toys from the B&M in Victoria Retail Park, Netherfield, the following day.

When challenged by staff, one of their number swore at the shop worker before fleeing to their car.

The men, whose suspended jail terms run for a year, have also been banned from the shop chain’s store for 12 months.

Sergeant Antony Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the instincts of the patrolling officers whose suspicions were aroused by the considerable amount of Lego in the vehicle, these brazen thieves were all swiftly caught.”

