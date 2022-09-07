Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 11:31 pm
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)

A malaria vaccine created by Oxford researchers “is really exciting” and could contribute towards drastically reducing the number of children who die from the infection, experts suggest.

A new study reports on the effectiveness of a malaria booster vaccine which shows long-lasting high efficacy in African children, meeting the World Health Organisation (WHO) specified 75% efficacy goal.

The research found that a vaccine booster dose one year after children received three doses as their primary vaccination regime maintained high efficacy against malaria.

Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute and Lakshmi Mittal and Family Professor of Vaccinology, University of Oxford, said: “I think this is really exciting – people have been trying to make malaria vaccines for over a century.

“The first clinical trial was in 1940s, 140 Different malaria vaccines have been into arms to see if the world can make a vaccine that is useful against malaria.

“We think these data are the best data yet.

“And very importantly, this is a vaccine that we think can be manufactured and deployed, very widely.”

He added that the vaccine could be produced for a few dollars a dose, and  together with existing measures, like mosquito nets and sprays, could help save children’s lives.

Prof Hill said: “There’s three billion dollars being spent on other interventions, but we definitely don’t want to withdraw those or malaria will go back up rapidly.

“We want to add a malaria vaccine on top of nets, on top of spraying, on top of drug preventive treatment.

“And if we can do that, and do it at a grand scale, we really could be looking at a very substantial reduction in that horrendous burden of malaria deaths and disease in the coming years – certainly by by 2030.

“That’s our goal, to make a big impact, maybe a 70% reduction in deaths, we think that could well be feasible.”

He added: “We hope that this will be deployed and available and saving lives, certainly by the end of next year.”

The WHO estimates that malaria caused over 640,000 deaths in 2020 and progress in reducing malaria mortality has stalled in recent years.

Most deaths are amongst children in Africa where very high transmission rates are found in many countries.

Researchers reported new findings from their Phase 2b trial following the administration of a booster dose of the candidate malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M.

It had previously demonstrated high-level efficacy of 77% against disease over the following 12 months in young west African children in 2021.

The trial was conducted at the Clinical Research Unit of Nanoro (CRUN)/Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Sante (IRSS), Burkina Faso.

A total of 450 children aged five to 17 months were recruited from the catchment area of Nanoro, with 409 receiving the booster.

The youngsters were randomly assigned to three groups, with the first two groups receiving the R21/Matrix-M (with either a low dose or high dose) vaccine as a booster, and the third a rabies vaccine as the control group.

Each child received the same booster vaccination as their primary series of vaccinations.

Doses were administered in June 2020, largely prior to the peak malaria season.

The study reports a vaccine efficacy of 80% in the higher-dose group, and 70% in the lower dose adjuvant group, over 12 months of follow-up.

Twenty-eight days after the booster dose, antibody levels were restored to similar levels as those following the primary vaccinations .

No serious adverse events were noted in relation to the vaccine.

Halidou Tinto, Professor in Parasitology, regional director of IRSS in Nanoro, and the trial principal investigator, said: “It is fantastic to see such high efficacy again after a single booster dose of vaccine.

“We are currently part of a very large phase III trial aimed at licensing this vaccine for widespread use next year.”

Prof Hill added: “We are delighted to find that a standard four dose immunisation regime can now, for the first time, reach the high efficacy level over two years that has been an aspirational target for malaria vaccines for so many years.”

Gareth Jenkins, director of advocacy at Malaria No More UK, said: “Today’s R21 vaccine results from Oxford’s renowned Jenner Institute are another encouraging signal that, with the right support, the world could end child deaths from malaria in our lifetimes.

“But for new British inventions to achieve their potential, British leadership must continue, not least at the imminent US-hosted Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria replenishment conference this September.

“This will be the new PM’s first foreign policy test – for the sake of millions of children’s lives, global health security, and British relations with its closest ally, it’s a test they cannot fail.”

The findings are published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Tattoo artist Aaron Baillie working on veteran Scottie Lovegrove (Help for Heroes/PA)
Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer
Health leaders have called for the PM to take action to help the NHS (PA)
Health leaders warn of busy winter for NHS as they call on PM to…
Boots is to sell a HRT treatment without a prescription for the first time (PA)
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Artificial sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study (Alamy/PA)
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Woman sitting with her head down with a psychologist (Aleksandr Davydov/Alamy)
People cancelling therapy sessions because they can no longer afford them – BACP
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
Mum of disabled boy loses legal fight for compensation against Aberdeen hospital
Experts have uncovered evidence of the earliest known limb amputation. (Nature journal handout/PA)
Evidence of earliest known limb amputation discovered in Borneo
Photo of Angela Murray with her daughter Lucy and then next to this photo is a photo of their family with fundraising t-shirts on
Laurencekirk girl's anxiety issues led to type 1 diabetes diagnosis
0
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0