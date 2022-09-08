What the papers say – September 8

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan.

The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.

Guardian front page, Thursday 8 September 2022: Truss banks on energy bill freeze in bid to unite party pic.twitter.com/Gacw2bUIct — The Guardian (@guardian) September 7, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss vows ‘never again’ on energy bills'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/uF0hVJeC2Y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2022

Thursday's front page: About Time! ⚫ PM Truss bows to Mirror's demand for bills freeze on first day in office…but refuses to make energy firms pay.https://t.co/aJTeoffRsD#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BoezlpCqH9 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 7, 2022

The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”.

The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

Thursday's front page: Truss reveals energy gamble – as pound hits 1985 low #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/a5pPyMp7PO — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 7, 2022

The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tomorrow's front page: Young royals George, Charlotte and Louis arrive at their new school for the first time https://t.co/x5u1GTYO7T pic.twitter.com/QITlQgCa32 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 7, 2022

Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰 DATING APP MURDER 🔴 Brute admits stabbing online match, 19, in jealous rage#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dOLDWC8rDS — Metro (@MetroUK) September 7, 2022

And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket.