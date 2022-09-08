Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:22 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 10:28 am
Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York (Sotheby’s/PA)
Robert Pattinson to curate Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York (Sotheby’s/PA)

Robert Pattinson will curate a high-end contemporary art auction in New York, describing the opportunity as “a fascinating and fun experience”.

The Batman star said his acting had made him appreciate the “interconnectedness” between art forms and that the process had been “satisfying”.

He will curate the latest edition of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction, which is due to take place later this month.

Pattinson has selected an edit of six “superlative artworks” from the sale (Sotheby’s/PA

Pattinson has selected an edit of six “superlative artworks” from the sale that personally resonated with him and speak to his own tastes in art, according to Sotheby’s

“Curating this group of paintings has been a really exciting process and an honour for me,” Pattinson said.

“To be able to experience and have a dialogue with these works according to my taste–and to place massive titans of 20th-century art next to living artists–has been really satisfying.

Among the highlights of the Pattinson’s selection is a piece by Willem de Kooning, which is estimated to fetch between 1.8 to 2.5 million dollars (£1.5 to 2.2 million) (Sotheby’s/PA)

“As an actor, I’ve always felt a certain amount of synaesthesia between different art forms and being able to connect them together—whether that is a sculpture or a song or an acting part, all at the same time.

“Acting has made me realise that there is an interconnectedness between all art forms, and it made the process of curating the sale a fascinating and fun experience for me.”

The actor’s selection spans a variety of media, from sculpture to painting to collage, and mixes established names with rising stars to present a kaleidoscopic vision of contemporary art, from post-war to today.

Richard Serra’s Rotation #9 which is estimated at between 200,000 to 300,000 dollars (£170,000 to 260,000) also features in the selection (Sotheby’s/PA)

Among the highlights of the auction is a piece by Willem de Kooning, which is estimated to fetch between 1.8 to 2.5 million dollars (£1.5 to 2.2 million) and Richard Serra’s Rotation #9 which is estimated at between 200,000 to 300,000 dollars (£170,000 to 260,000).

The live auction will take place at Sotheby’s New York on 30 September, with an exhibition on view from September 23 to 29.

