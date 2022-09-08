Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

By Larry Renwick
September 8, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 4:36 pm
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health (House of Commons/PA)

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.

The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.

Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.

Labour MP Chris Bryant spotted something was wrong about 20 minutes before Buckingham Palace made its announcement, tweeting: “Something odd is going on in the Commons. Zahawi briefing pm urgently.”

Within minutes of the Buckingham Palace statement that “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, the Speaker interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”

Ms Truss and Sir Keir had already left the Chamber and shortly after issued their own statements.

Liz Truss becomes PM
The Queen met Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday to confirm her appointment as Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Sir Keir said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

In the Commons, the debate about the Government’s energy policy carried on, but MPs’ thoughts were elsewhere.

Rhondda MP Mr Bryant said: “The Commons feels chilly and sombre, as if the blood has been drained from its cheeks. We wish Her Majesty and her family well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace
Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, following the announcement of the death of the Queen (PA)
Prime Minister to attend reflection on the death of the Queen at St Paul’s
The Queen (PA)
Royal website, churches and local councils open books of condolence for Queen

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health (House of Commons/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0