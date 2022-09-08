‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as Scottish leaders share ‘deep concern’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.

Scotland’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern” including Scotland’s political leaders.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross MP tweeted his concern for the Queen.

Deeply concerning news. All our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.https://t.co/cbFd24TZho — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 8, 2022

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP, Jamie Stone echoed the sentiment.

In a statement he said: “There is massive concern in Westminster about the Queen’s state of health right now. MPs and members of staff of all political colours are coming together in wishing Her Majesty comfort.

“The reaction of all here simply shows in what massive esteem the Queen is held. My thoughts go out to her family at this time.”

The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone informed MSPs of the Queen’s health.

The thoughts of everyone at @ScotParl are with Her Majesty and members of The Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/RfdPF5vUqr — Alison Johnstone (@POScotParl) September 8, 2022

All the thoughts and prayers of everyone in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine are with Her Majesty at Balmoral at this time. — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) September 8, 2022

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP was interrupted in the House of Commons by Speaker Lindsey Hoyle concerning the Queen’s health.

He later tweeted: “Deeply concerning news from Balmoral which has been announced by Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“Her Majesty The Queen & her family are in my thoughts & prayers at this time, and I join everyone across Scotland & the UK in wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Concerning news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts are very much with Her Majesty and the Royal family at this worrying time. https://t.co/f7HIfNSPlu — David Duguid MP (@david_duguid) September 8, 2022

Inverness City Leader Ian Brown said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Queen and the Royal family.”

My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.#GodSaveTheQueen — Douglas Lumsden MSP (@dlumsden) September 8, 2022

My thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family. — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) September 8, 2022

Current and former prime ministers send best wishes

Sir Tony Blair tweeted: “It is deeply concerning to hear today’s news from Buckingham Palace.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time.”

Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.

Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and added he was hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 8, 2022

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”