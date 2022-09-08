Boris Johnson registers £24k gift from Tory donor for wedding party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boris Johnson registers £24k gift from Tory donor for wedding party

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:38 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie held a post-wedding party in a luxury estate in the Cotswolds (Stefan Rousseau/PA)


Boris Johnson has registered a near £24,000 donation covering aspects of his wedding party including flowers, a South African barbecue and an ice cream van.

Records published on Thursday showed Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford stumped up the cash to also cover marquee hire, portaloos, catering and waiting staff.

Prime Minister unveils hydrogen powered JCB
Former prime minister Boris Johnson with JCB chairman Lord Bamford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lord Bamford, a major Tory donor and the chairman of the construction equipment manufacturer JCB, hosted the party for the then prime minister and wife Carrie on July 30.

The Johnsons were joined by family and friends at the 18th-century Daylesford House in the Cotswolds to celebrate after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to scale back their wedding day.

The £23,853 donation detailed in the latest register of MPs’ financial interests showed the party included a braai, a type of South African barbecue.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly benefited from Lord Bamford’s donations, with the billionaire Tory peer supporting the MP’s 2019 bid to become Conservative leader.

The ex-PM would make visits to JCB plants in front of the media’s gaze, including to a factory in India and a Staffordshire plant where he used a digger to knock down a wall in a stunt to demonstrate he could “get Brexit done”.

Lord Bamford’s wife, Lady Carole Bamford, established the upmarket Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling its produce across London.

