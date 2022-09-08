National Highways boss tells inquest smart motorways ‘are safer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Highways boss tells inquest smart motorways ‘are safer’

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:18 pm
Nargis Begum who died on a smart motorway on the M1 in South Yorkshire in September 2018 (Family handout/PA)
Smart motorways are safer than the conventional carriageways they have replaced, the head of National Highways has told an inquest into the death of a grandmother on a section the M1 with no hard shoulder.

The organisation’s chief executive Nick Harris was giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Nargis Begum, who died after the car she was travelling in stopped in lane one of the motorway near Woodall Services, in South Yorkshire, in September 2018.

Mr Harris told the hearing on Thursday that he accepted that taking away the hard shoulder did increase the risk posed by vehicles that break down in live lanes.

But he stressed that vehicles stopping in live lanes were “incredibly rare events” and the overall safety benefits of smart motorways outweighed this risk.

Mr Harris told Doncaster Coroner’s Court: “The overall result is that they are safer.”

He said the shift to so-called All Lane Running (ALR) motorways had resulted “in roads that are safer overall than the roads they replaced”.

Mr Harris said that 14 out of 15 areas of identified hazards were reduced with All Lane Running motorways and vehicles stranded in live lanes was the only area of risk which increased.

Mr Harris told the inquest a driver was 15 times more likely to be involved in a collision in a moving vehicle than in one which is stationary.

Adam Weitzman QC, representing Mrs Begum’s family, said: “For those unfortunate enough to use an ALR motorway and come to a stop in a live lane because there is no hard shoulder – that particular risk has been sacrificed for the reduction of the other risks?”

Mr Harris said: “Yes. There is a balance of risks, I would agree.”

Questioned by Mr Weitzman, Mr Harris accepted that ALR motorways created a threefold increase in vehicles stopping in live lanes but rejected the suggestion that this was “significant”, saying this was an increase in a very small number of incidents.

Mother-of-five Mrs Begum, 62, had got out of the Nissan Qashqai which was being driven by her husband and was waiting for help after it broke down when a Mercedes collided with the stationary car, causing it to plough into her.

The inquest has heard how the car was stranded undetected for more than 16 minutes before the collision.

In a statement read to inquest earlier this week, the couple’s daughter, Saima Aktar, said: “We all believe the smart motorway system is dangerous and flawed – if there had been a hard shoulder my dad would have ended up there.”

Last year, senior coroner Nicola Mundy asked South Yorkshire Police to consider whether Highways England should face corporate manslaughter charges over Mrs Begum’s death.

On Thursday Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge told the inquest that the force took advice from a senior QC who said that the organisation did not owe road users a “relevant duty of care” under the terms set out in the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.

