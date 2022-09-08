Queen’s death raises fundamental questions over future of monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen’s death raises fundamental questions over future of monarchy

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:58 pm
Charles speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen’s death has sparked fundamental questions about the future of the monarchy, a royal historian has said.

Professor Anna Whitelock suggested the Duke of Cambridge, rather than the Prince of Wales, might be a better prospect as King for the institution’s survival.

But she said Charles would not step down in favour of his son, so his commitment to his role could potentially be the demise of the monarchy.

The author said that while the Queen was the lynchpin of the monarchy, Charles lacks the “mystique” that surrounded his mother.

“There’s going to be all kinds of questions about the relevance of monarchy, about whether in fact Charles is the best embodiment of monarchy,” Prof Whitelock told the PA news agency.

“We know that he’s dabbled in politics. He doesn’t have the kind of mystique of monarchy that the Queen had. We know in great detail Charles’s back story in terms of his relationships.

“We know so much about him. He doesn’t have that sense of mystique. I don’t think he commands the reverence that I think the Queen had.”

She added: “So in many ways it’s going to raise some very big questions about what the monarchy is for, what it represents – not just in Britain but in other parts of the Commonwealth. The Queen was very much the lynchpin of all of that.”

Prof Whitelock, professor of the history of monarchy at City University, suggested that the Duke of Cambridge – now heir to the throne – might be a better choice of sovereign to ensure the monarchy’s survival.

“If William were succeeding that would be the best prospect for the monarchy – a younger, more accessible face of the monarchy,” she said.

“There’s no way Charles will step down. In a sense, him being committed to his role might be the demise of the monarchy, actually.”

The time leading up to the new King’s coronation could be a turbulent one, according to Prof Whitelock.

“Coronations don’t happen quickly anyway historically. They take some time. But the Queen’s funeral will be absolutely immense.

“It’s going to be a hard time while everybody is committed to paying due reverence to the Queen, grieving her properly, but almost at the same time there will be a massive: ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen to the monarchy now?’”

In 1994, as a passionate advocate of religious tolerance, Charles caused controversy when he spoke of his desire to become “Defender of Faith” rather than “Defender of the Faith” when king – raising the prospect of a major change in the ancient relationship between the Church and the monarchy.

Charles later said in 2015 that he believed it was possible to be “Defender of the Faith” as well as being a protector of faiths.

Prof Whitelock, who is also director of the Centre for the Study of Modern Monarchy, said such a switch was not a straightforward one, adding: “All of these things make nice soundbites, but the implications are huge.”

