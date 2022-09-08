A devout believer, the Queen took her faith seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A devout believer, the Queen took her faith seriously

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:58 pm
The Queen leaves Westminster Abbey in London after the annual Commonwealth Day service in 2016 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen leaves Westminster Abbey in London after the annual Commonwealth Day service in 2016 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Queen took her Christianity seriously as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

She was a devout believer and found comfort in her personal faith.

Her way of life, conduct and her speeches were testimony to her religious belief and trust in God.

The Queen's coronation
The coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 was a deeply religious occasion (PA)

She was Defender of the Faith, a title originally conferred on Henry VIII in 1521 by Pope Leo X and which the king retained after he made himself supreme head of the new Anglican church.

The Queen’s position did not include the faiths of the millions of Muslims, Hindus or Jewish people or those of other faiths in multicultural Britain.

But her role as head of state and head of the Commonwealth was to respect and recognise different religions.

Her Christmas and Commonwealth broadcast speeches often addressed the theme of religious tolerance and royal ceremonial occasions were often attended by multi-faith leaders.

The Queen recording her Christmas Day speech
The Queen after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth (John Stillwell/PA)

The new King once indicated in 1995 that he would rather see the role as Defender of “Faith”, rather than “the Faith” on his accession.

But Charles later suggested he would still be sworn in as Defender of the (Anglican) Faith, adding: “It always seems to me that while at the same time being Defender of the Faith you can also be protector of faiths.”

The Queen had many encounters with the head of the Roman Catholic church.

She met Pope John XXIII, Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, who undertook the first official Papal visit by a Pope to Britain in 2010, and Pope Francis, and in 1951, as Princess Elizabeth, she met Pope Pius XII.

Pope John Paul II and the Queen
Pope John Paul II and the Queen meeting at Buckingham Palace in 1982 (PA)

But as monarch, she greeted them in her role as head of state rather than as head of the Church of England.

At her coronation – a deeply Christian service – she promised to maintain the Church of England.

At her Accession Council shortly after she became Queen, she made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland as has been custom for monarchs since the 16th century.

Despite her position, the Queen was not responsible for the church’s administration or religious matters.

The church’s decisions are made by its General Synod, which the Queen opened every five years.

The General Synod
The Queen makes her speech to the General Synod in London in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

On the advice of the prime minister, the Queen appointed archbishops, bishops and deans of the Church of England, who swore an oath of allegiance and paid homage to the monarch.

Church of England deacons and parish priests also swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign.

In 2014 Nick Clegg, the then deputy prime minister, suggested that the church and state should be separated “in the long run” and “stand on their own two separate feet”.

But the prime minister at the time, David Cameron, spoke out against disestablishmentarianism and insisted the current arrangements worked well.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Westminster Abbey
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh ‘exchange the peace’ with Archbishop of York John Sentamu at the ninth inauguration of the General Synod at Westminster Abbey in 2010 (Dan Kitwood/PA)

In her Golden Jubilee year, the Queen made history in Scunthorpe when she visited a British mosque for the first time.

A day later, in Leicester, she made her first visit to a British Sikh temple.

Throughout her life, her faith was a source of strength, and she attended church each Sunday.

