How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Here is how the line of the succession to the British throne has changed following the death of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales, who was at the top as Elizabeth II’s heir apparent, has acceded to the throne as King.

All those below Charles move up one place, with the Duke of Cambridge first in line as the new heir to the throne.

Duke of Cambridge Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Duke of Sussex Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor Duke of York Princess Beatrice Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Prince George is now second in line, followed by third in line Princess Charlotte, and then Prince Louis who is in fourth place.

The Duke of Sussex, who quit as a senior working royal and moved to the US in 2020, still retains his succession rights despite stepping away from the monarchy.

He moves from sixth in line to fifth.

Harry is fifth in line, while William is the new heir to the throne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is sixth in line – his highest position so far, having been born seventh-in-line in 2019.

Archie’s sister Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor jumps into her brother’s former spot at seventh in line.

The Duke of York moves up to eighth place – Andrew is still in the line of succession despite stepping down from royal duties and settling out of court in a civil sexual assault case.

His elder daughter Princess Beatrice moves to ninth and her baby daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021, has become 10th in line.