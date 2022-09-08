‘Grandmother of nation’ Queen seen as part of Britain’s story of stability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Grandmother of nation’ Queen seen as part of Britain’s story of stability

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:09 pm
The Queen arrives at King’s Lynn railway station in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen arrives at King’s Lynn railway station in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Queen’s style as monarch was as “grandmother of the nation” with her handbag in tow, rather than the power associated with past kings and queens, a sociologist has said.

Dr Laura Clancy said the head of state had created the image of a “national family” rooted in a maternal vibe.

Elizabeth II was also a major part of the story Britain told itself about its own strength and stability, particularly after Brexit and amid the pandemic, Dr Clancy suggested.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood
The Queen with one of her famous Launer handbags (Chris Jackson/PA)

She said the monarch had been a living link to the post-war era of Sir Winston Churchill and the heroism associated with that period.

Dr Clancy, author of Running The Family Firm which explores how the monarchy manages its image and finances, told the PA news agency: “What people will remember about the Queen is the later image, that kind of elderly, old woman with the handbag, the grandmother of the nation.

“That is a very specific version of monarchy that’s rooted in an almost maternal vibe so it’s not necessarily like old monarchs past where it’s all about power and strength.”

“It was very different version of monarchy she created in that image of a national family.”

Trooping the Colour
The Queen with the royal family (Yui Mok/PA)

She described the death of the Queen as a “massive shift” for the country, which would trigger a lot of emotion as people grieve, but said it would also spark fascination in the ceremonial proceedings.

“We’ve seen millions of royal weddings and royal babies but a funeral of this level we haven’t see for a really long time so there will be a fascination around it as well,” she said.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952, just seven years after the end of the Second World War.

Dr Clancy, a lecturer in media at Lancaster University, said: “The Queen was caught up with associations of stability and she was a key part of the story we tell about ourselves, particularly in this Brexit, post-pandemic moment when Britain’s place in the world is up for debate again.”

She added: “There is this story around this post-war, Churchill-as-the-hero, strength version of Britain.

“She was certainly part of that story and she was one of the only living connections to that history.”

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II and Churchill’s – No. 10 Downing Street
The Queen is greeted by Lady Churchill and Sir Winston Churchill (PA)

Dr Clancy said the Queen had managed to reproduce the monarchy as a brand in the 21st century.

“She was certainly successful in steering a monarchy that has been going for centuries into a very new world,” she said.

“The monarchy is not popular with everybody but they’re overwhelmingly popular still and to have that in a world where people are questioning inequalities and talking about democracy, I think is pretty astonishing.”

