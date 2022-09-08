Business as usual for Queen on day she became longest-serving monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Business as usual for Queen on day she became longest-serving monarch

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:20 pm
The Queen, on the day she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch, waves from a carriage window at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Queen, on the day she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch, waves from a carriage window at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch in British history and the longest still-serving sovereign in the world.

She overtook the previous British record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria at around 5.30pm on September 9 2015, at the age of 89, having reigned for 23,226 days, 16 hours and some 30 minutes.

It was a significant milestone, but she was matter-of-fact about the achievement of being on the throne for more than 63 years and 216 days.

The Queen when she became the nation's longest reigning monarch
The Queen at Tweedbank station, on the day she overtook Queen Victoria’s record (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As she thanked the nation for its kind messages on the landmark day, she admitted that the royal record was “not one to which I have ever aspired”.

“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception,” she added.

At that time of year, the Queen was usually enjoying her much-loved annual break at Balmoral, but she was eventually persuaded to carry out duties to mark the occasion.

With the Duke of Edinburgh at her side, she spent the day travelling 40 miles on the railway with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, starting at Edinburgh’s Waverley station, stopping off at Newtongrange in Midlothian before carrying on to the Borders town of Tweedbank.

At Tweedbank Station
The Queen speaking at Tweedbank station (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Queen, who was wearing a brooch which belonged to Victoria, delivered her short speech at her last stop, demonstrating her business-as-usual approach at the end by saying: “So now to the business in hand. It is my very happy duty to declare the Borders Railway open.”

Previous record-holder Victoria was only 18 when she became queen and reigned for 23,226 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes, according to the archivists at Buckingham Palace.

The milestone was tinged with sadness for the Queen, who acceded to the throne at the age of 25, as the calculation of her time as monarch was linked to the death of her beloved father, George VI.

The princess with her parents
A young Princess Elizabeth with her father, George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth (PA)

Earlier in her reign, in May 2011, she overtook George III, who reigned for 21,644 days, in March 2008 passed Henry III, and, in June 2002, Edward III’s 50 years and 148 days on the throne.

She marked her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and in February 2017 and without much fanfare, was the first British monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee – 65 years on the throne.

In February 2022, the Queen became first British sovereign to achieve a momentous Platinum Jubilee of 70 years, with millions taking to the streets in June during four days of national commemorations.

She became the world’s longest-reigning living monarch in October 2016 when the previous record-holder, King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, died after ruling for 70 years.

The Queen and King Bhumibol of Thailand
The Queen and King Bhumibol of Thailand at a state banquet in Bangkok (John Stillwell/PA)

But she was not the world’s longest-reigning monarch ever – King Sobhuza II of Swaziland, who died in 1982, held this title.

He was just four months old when his father died, and, although his grandmother ruled as Queen Regent for more than two decades, he is considered by some to have technically been king for 82 years and 253 days.

In July 2020, the Queen reached 25,000 days on the throne, spending the day privately at Windsor amid the pandemic.

Elizabeth’s lengthy reign and advanced age brought with it other milestones.

She was the oldest British monarch in history, but was not keen on being reminded of this.

The 90th birthday celebrations
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh ride in an open-top Range Rover through Windsor on her 90th birthday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She overtook both Victoria and George III, who were each 81 when they died.

The Queen was also the world’s oldest living head of state.

She also held the world record for the most currencies featuring the same individual, and was the wealthiest queen, with a fortune estimated at around £365 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace
Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, following the announcement of the death of the Queen (PA)
Prime Minister to attend reflection on the death of the Queen at St Paul’s

More from Press and Journal

queen
King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral ahead of church bells ringing out to mark…
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen, on the day she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch, waves from a carriage window at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station (Danny Lawson/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0