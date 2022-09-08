Queen was ‘humbled and touched’ that so many had marked Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen was ‘humbled and touched’ that so many had marked Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:22 pm
The Queen and her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)
The Queen and her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)

The Queen said she was “humbled and deeply touched” that so many people had taken part in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old was absent for much of the festivities, appearing in person for just over 27 minutes throughout the weekend in early June.

Closing the four days of pomp, pageantry and partying to mark her 70-year reign, the Queen said she remained “committed to serving” the nation to “the best of my ability”.

Royal move to Windsor
The Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

On Thursday – the first day of celebrations – crowds roared and erupted into three cheers when she stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, not once but twice.

The brief appearances left the 96-year-old tired, and although she rallied to attend a special beacon lighting at Windsor Castle in the evening, the Palace announced she would be missing the church service on the Friday.

Then, at the finale, the Queen appeared on the balcony after the pageant on Sunday, bringing the proceedings to a close.

Dressed in a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, she was flanked by a ‘magnificent seven’ of future kings and queens and great-grandchildren as the crowds sang the national anthem.

One of the highlights of the weekend was when the Queen starred alongside Paddington in a surprise comedy sketch and showed the bear from deepest darkest Peru how she stored marmalade sandwiches in her famous black Launer handbag.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee pageant (Frank Augustein/PA)

Offering a fresh insight into the Queen’s sense of humour and her wry wit, the secretly filmed skit, played at the start of the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, showed the pair enjoying a chaotic afternoon tea.

The pageant on Sunday involved a cast of 6,000 performers who took to the streets of central London.

Attendees enjoyed a parade of hundreds of “national treasures” including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Sir Cliff Richard, with Ed Sheeran taking to the stage to sing at the end.

As many as 18 million people are believed to have gathered with their friends, families and neighbours for traditional Jubilee street parties on Sunday for the final day of the celebrations.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall mingled with guests at the flagship Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval cricket ground.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen symbolically leading the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charles said he hoped “bickering” does not return after a feeling of “togetherness” across the nation over the weekend.

At the end of the weekend, the Queen pledged to continue to serve as monarch “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.

It was an acknowledgement of her fragility but a commitment to continue as monarch.

She said in her written message she was “humbled and deeply touched” by the public’s reaction to her 70 years, adding: “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all.”

