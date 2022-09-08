Royal wealth of the Queen kept experts guessing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal wealth of the Queen kept experts guessing

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:22 pm
The Queen tours the gold vault during a visit to the Bank of England (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen tours the gold vault during a visit to the Bank of England (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen was always considered to be one of the richest women in the world, but she kept her bank balance to herself.

Her personal fortune was put at about £370 million but estimates were guesswork.

The £5 note
The £5 note featuring the Queen and Sir Winston Churchill – the Queen’s wealth was difficult to estimate (PA)

For many years, the Queen featured high up in royal rich lists.

But in 2015, she fell out of The Sunday Times Rich List’s top 300 wealthiest people in the UK for the first time.

  • £370 million - Estimated wealth
  • £6.7 million – Horse-racing winnings over 30 years
  • £24 million – Annual Duchy of Lancaster income
  • £86.3 million – Annual Sovereign Grant income from the taxpayer 2021/2022

Sometimes estimates did not take into account the difference between the Queen’s personal wealth and the riches she held as sovereign in trust for her successors and the nation.

The Royal Collection, an unrivalled cache of art and artefacts, Buckingham Palace, some other royal residences and the Crown Jewels were not in the Queen’s personal wealth.

The Imperial State Crown
The Imperial State Crown – the Crown Jewels did not belong to the Queen but were held in trust for the nation (Alastair Grant/PA)

They were simply kept by her on behalf of the nation, a part of Britain’s heritage.

St James’s Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as well as Buckingham Palace, are regarded as “inalienable” assets and cannot be sold.

But the Queen had private art, stamp collections, racehorses, a share portfolio, Sandringham and Balmoral.

National Postal Museum
The Queen opens the National Postal Museum in 1969 (PA)

Sandringham, the Queen’s private estate in Norfolk, has been in the royal family for more than a century and has been the home of four generations of sovereigns since Edward VII.

Similarly Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands of Aberdeenshire, was the Queen’s private property, passed down to monarchs since Queen Victoria, who took outright ownership in 1852.

The Royal Philatelic Collection, founded by the Queen’s grandfather George V and housed at St James’s Palace, is the finest of its kind, specialising in Great Britain and Commonwealth stamps, and was owned by the Queen personally rather than the nation.

Although racehorses are a less reliable asset, stud fees and winnings helped boost private royal funds.

In the 30 years up to 2017, the Queen won about £6.7 million in prize money from horse-racing.

A win at the races
The Queen looks at the cup that her horse Stardust III won at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen’s private art collection features paintings by contemporary British artists and painters such as Edward Seago and Salvador Dali.

Income from the Queen’s personal investment portfolio was used to meet her private expenditure.

The value of the portfolio was undisclosed, but the head of the royal household, the Lord Chamberlain, said in 1993 that estimates of £100 million and upwards were “grossly overstated”.

The historic Duchy of Lancaster estate provided the Queen with an annual income.

But, strictly speaking, the duchy was not owned by the Queen. It belonged to her only in her public role as sovereign.

Like the Royal Collection, the duchy lands – 48,000 acres, including 17,594 acres in Yorkshire and 11,710 acres in Lancashire – and stock market investments, cannot be liquidated, and are passed from monarch to monarch, who have no access to the capital.

The Duchy of Lancaster provided an independent source of income, historically known as the Privy Purse, which was used for both official and private expenditure and for meeting the expenses of other members of the royal family.

In 2021/2022, it came to £23.96 million.

This income, after deductions allowed by the Inland Revenue for official expenses, was taxed after April 1993.

The Queen announced in 1992 that she would pay tax and cut down the size of the Civil List.

But she never disclosed details of how much she paid in tax.

Her other sources of income as Queen were the Civil List and Grant-in-Aid payments from the government.

But from 2013, these were scrapped in favour of a Sovereign Grant based on a share of profits from the Crown Estate.

Under the new taxpayer-funded grant, the Queen received 15% of the profits from the Crown Estate, but from funds two years in arrears.

The grant covers the running costs of the Queen’s Household and events such as official receptions, investitures and garden parties.

The percentage increased to 25% in 2017 to cover the cost of a 10-year programme of repairs at Buckingham Palace, giving the Queen about £86.3 million in 2021/22.

The Crown Estate – land owned by the sovereign and not the private possession of the Queen – remains the property of the sovereign and not the government.

The capital value of the ancient portfolio of land and property is more than £15 billion.

In exchange for the Sovereign Grant, the Queen surrendered the annual revenue from the Crown Estate – more than £312 million a year – to the government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

queen
King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral ahead of church bells ringing out to mark…
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen tours the gold vault during a visit to the Bank of England (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0