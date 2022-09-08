New monarch decides mourning period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New monarch decides mourning period

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:26 pm
The Prince of Wales greets his mother, the Queen, at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Prince of Wales greets his mother, the Queen, at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma (Matt Dunham/PA)

The royal family and their households traditionally enter into Court Mourning following the death of a sovereign.

The length of time spent in Court Mourning has varied throughout history, with the details decided on by the new monarch and the instructions published in the London Gazette.

When George VI died in February 1952, the royals, on the order of Elizabeth II, observed Court Mourning for just over 16 weeks – much shorter than previously.

The Accession of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II inspecting the Grenadier Guardsmen at Windsor Castle in April 1952. She remains dressed in black in Court Mourning for her father, who died more than two months earlier (PA)

After George V’s death in January 1936, the court, on the orders of Edward VIII, went into full Court Mourning for six months, followed by three months of half- mourning.

When Queen Victoria died in January 1901, the court went into mourning for an entire year.

The London Gazette after Victoria's death
Court Mourning instructions in the London Gazette on how to dress following the death of Queen Victoria (London Gazette/PA)

The Lord Chamberlain’s Office issued instructions including: “Ladies to wear black Dresses, trimmed with Crape, and black Shoes and Gloves, black Fans, Feathers, and Ornaments. The Gentlemen to wear black Court Dress, with black Swords and Buckles.”

After six months, women at court were allowed to wear black dresses, with coloured ribbons, flowers, feathers, and ornaments, or alternatively grey or white dresses, with black accessories, while men continued with the same mourning clothes.

When Prince Albert died, Queen Victoria gave instructions that the public mourning for the Prince Consort should be “for the longest term in modern times”.

Victoria's mourning dress
A mourning outfit worn by Queen Victoria in the late 1800s (Paul Tonge/Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Members of the royal household did not appear in public out of mourning for a year.

Windsor Castle was draped in so much black crepe that the entire country’s supply was depleted in one day.

Victoria mourned Albert for the rest of her life – wearing black for 40 years and continuing to use writing paper with black borders.

Queen Victoria
A portrait of Queen Victoria (1819-1901)(PA)

She largely withdrew from public life and her absence led to a rise in republican sentiment.

In more modern times, dress code instructions for Court Mourning have been much less detailed, with men wearing dark colours and black ties and women black dress, while troops of the Household Division wear black armbands and ties, with their drums draped in black.

Black-edged writing paper is used by royal households – sometimes with the width reducing as the mourning progresses.

Official engagements may be carried out, although they are often cancelled or postponed. Social engagements are usually cancelled, unless they are in aid of charity.

Military following the death of George VI
An officer of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, wearing a black armband, inspects a palace sentry following the death of King George VI in 1952 (PA)

When the Queen Mother died, the royal family observed Family Mourning, rather than Court Mourning. Family Mourning is usually shorter – black dress is still worn, but black-edged writing paper is not usually used.

The armed services usually observe Service Mourning on the death of a sovereign, with officers wearing a black crepe armband on the left arm as a mark of respect.

