Queen was the Commonwealth’s ‘psychotherapist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen was the Commonwealth’s ‘psychotherapist’

By Paula Walker
September 8, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:30 pm
The Queen with Commonwealth nations’ heads of government and representatives following a lunch in central London in 2012 (Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)
The Queen with Commonwealth nations’ heads of government and representatives following a lunch in central London in 2012 (Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)

The Queen saw the Commonwealth as a “family” and took great pride in its success.

Although she was its symbolic head, she had no formal powers over the 56 countries and the 2.4 billion citizens which make up the voluntary association.

The Duke of Edinburgh once described his wife as the “Commonwealth psychotherapist”, a nod to her informal talks with heads of government at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Queen in Tuvalu
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are carried shoulder high in canoes on their visit to Tuvalu during a Commonwealth tour (PA)

She was said to have brought a calmness to the Commonwealth and inspired loyalty among its members.

The Queen firmly believed that the Commonwealth’s role was to act as a force for good in the world.

She summed up her views in her Commonwealth Day speech of 2003.

“It is a unique global grouping, spanning every region of the world and including in its membership countries of all sizes and stages of development,” she said.

“It is an association of peoples as well as governments and … it is a body which values the richness of its diversity.”

Professor Ben Pimlott, her biographer, once summarised the Queen’s thoughts on the Commonwealth: “Though the Commonwealth has changed greatly from the empire to which she had dedicated her life in Cape Town in 1947, it remains, in her imagination, a family.”

The modern Commonwealth was established by the London Declaration of 1949, just two years after India and Pakistan were granted independence.

From Britain’s Empire evolved a voluntary association of countries, bound together by ties of friendship as well as tradition.

Many newly-independent states chose to drop her as Queen, but she undertook the titular role of head of the Commonwealth and attached great importance to its work.

The Queen in Australia
The Queen receives flowers in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, in 2000 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

In all, she was Queen of 15 of the 56 Commonwealth member countries, including the UK.

In 2021 after years of signalling its intention, Barbados became a republic, replacing the Queen with a president, with Charles travelling to the Caribbean island to witness the historic transition.

The Queen described the change as a “momentous day” and sent the people of Barbados her “warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future”.

In 1999, Australia held a referendum on proposals to become a republic and replace the Queen with a president.

The idea was rejected, with about 54% of the population voting No.

The Queen was credited with playing a vital role in ensuring that divisions over South African sanctions in the 1980s did not lead to the organisation’s break-up.

The Queen at CHOGM in Durban, South Africa
The Queen shares a joke with then South African president Thabo Mbeki during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Durban (Fiona Hanson/PA)

She visited every single Commonwealth country during her lifetime, apart from Cameroon, which only joined in 1995, and Rwanda, which joined in 2009.

Although the Queen was head of the Commonwealth, it was previously thought that the Prince of Wales would not automatically take on the role when king.

However in early 2013, Australia’s then-prime minister, Julia Gillard, spoke out in support of Britain’s next monarch becoming the Commonwealth’s head.

Charles formally opened the Chogm summit in Sri Lanka in 2013, representing his mother for the first time, a significant step for him as a king-in-waiting.

It was the first time in 40 years that the Queen had missed the summit and came as part of a review of her long-haul travel.

It was ultimately up to the countries’ leaders to decide what they wanted to do with the symbolic post, and in 2018, following the Chogm summit in London, they confirmed Charles as the future head.

Charles in Sri Lanka
The Prince of Wales speaks at CHOGM in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The endorsement came after a public appeal from the Queen in her summit opening ceremony speech at Buckingham Palace in which she said it was her “sincere wish” that her son would be the next head of the Commonwealth.

With the Queen held in such high esteem by the family of nations, it was no surprise that Charles’s future position was secured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

queen
King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral ahead of church bells ringing out to mark…
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen with Commonwealth nations’ heads of government and representatives following a lunch in central London in 2012 (Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0