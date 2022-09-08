Royal births and deaths confirmed traditionally by notices at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal births and deaths confirmed traditionally by notices at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:32 pm
A police officer stands next to the announcement of the death of the Queen Mother as the Union flag flies at half mast over Buckingham Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
A police officer stands next to the announcement of the death of the Queen Mother as the Union flag flies at half mast over Buckingham Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Royal deaths are usually confirmed with the age-old tradition of placing a notice on show at Buckingham Palace.

A brief bulletin – on paper set in a foolscap imperial-sized dark wooden frame – is used to notify the public of key royal events such as births and deaths.

The official notice of the death of Princess Margaret
The official notice of the death of Princess Margaret outside Buckingham Palace (PA)

When the Queen Mother died in 2002, the statement on headed Buckingham Palace notepaper, which features a red royal crest, read: “The Queen, with the greatest sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately: her beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, died peacefully in her sleep this afternoon at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Members of the royal family have been informed.”

A police officer stood guard over the glass fronted frame, which is usually fixed to the outside of the iron railings by two small metal chains on the back.

The deaths of George VI and George V were announced this way.

The announcement of the death of the Queen Mother
The announcement of the death of the Queen Mother in 2002 (PA)

For a sovereign, a notice is also placed on the railings of the house in which they died.

The traditional method of delivering royal news was used for, among other occasions, Prince William’s birth in 1982 and Peter Phillips’s in 1977.

When the Queen gave birth to Prince Andrew in 1960, some 2,000 people crowded around the railings to see the official confirmation.

For each of the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge, as well as their cousin Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the same wooden frame was used to highlight their arrivals.

Prince George's birth notice
The Queen’s Press Secretary Ailsa Anderson with Badar Azim a footman place the notice to announce the birth of a baby boy to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2013 (PA)

But on those occasions, the frame was placed on an ornate golden easel on the forecourt of the palace, inside the railings.

Announcements used to be hand-written but now are mostly typed.

