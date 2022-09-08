Charities ‘honoured’ with Queen’s patronage pay tribute following her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charities ‘honoured’ with Queen’s patronage pay tribute following her death

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 8:08 pm
Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude” (PA)
Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude” (PA)

Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude”.

The Royal British Legion said her “unwavering dedication” to the armed forces would be greatly missed.

In a statement, the charity said: “It is with deepest sorrow that the Royal British Legion marks the death of our Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has served as Patron of the Royal British Legion since 6 February 1952.

“We are immensely thankful for Her Majesty’s faithful service, and we join the entire Armed Forces community in mourning the loss of its Commander-in-Chief.

“The Queen’s unwavering dedication to the British Armed Forces will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

The Royal Commonwealth Society said her “lifetime of indefatigable and selfless commitment to the Commonwealth and the Society will be truly missed”.

Executive chairwoman Dr Linda Yueh said: “No one has made a greater contribution to the Commonwealth over the decades than the Queen.

“As head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty personally reinforced the links by which this unique network brings peoples and countries from around the globe together in common cause.

“Her life and tireless efforts will forever be linked to this voluntary association of 56 independent and equal, sovereign states, which encompass over 2.5 billion people, and to whom the Queen displayed an unwavering dedication.

“As patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Queen was unstinting and gracious in her support, attending many of our highest-profile events, including the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and the High Commissioners’ Banquet.

“Her Majesty’s lifetime of indefatigable and selfless commitment to the Commonwealth and the Society will be truly missed.”

The National Churches Trust said the Queen managed to keep “many thousands” of churches open as they were confident of her “steadfast support”.

Chairman Luke March said: “Her Majesty dedicated her life to the people of her nation and Commonwealth and now we must dedicate our thoughts and prayers to honouring her life and work.

“As one of the first charities to be honoured with the patronage of Queen Elizabeth, we have been very grateful to have had her support continuously throughout her reign.

“Churches are impressive, exciting, and surprising places that help to bring communities and our nation together.

“Always confident of her steadfast support, since 1953 we have been able to keep many thousands of them open, being used and in good repair; a remarkable and enduring legacy to her support.

“Thank you, Your Majesty.”

Cruse Bereavement Support, which also had the Queen’s patronage, said it would support anyone affected by the news of her death.

Its chief executive, Steven Wibberley, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of our royal patron and longstanding supporter, Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our thoughts go out to her family and the nation at this time.

“A public death can be unsettling and upsetting, especially the death of someone who has been head of our country for most of our lives.

“We may not all have personally known or have met her, but feelings of grief at this time will be very real for so many.

“We want the public to know they are not alone. We are here to support anyone affected by this incredibly sad news.”

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, formerly known as the Army Benevolent Fund, also paid tribute.

Major General (Ret’d) Tim Hyams, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We at ABF The Soldiers’ Charity are saddened deeply by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“We were immensely privileged that the Queen succeeded her father as our patron in 1953 and supported the Army’s national charity throughout her reign.

“Like the wider Army family, we at ABF The Soldiers’ Charity had the very highest respect and admiration for her sense of service, resilience and fortitude; and for the evident care and attention she demonstrated for her Army and its people.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this very sad time.”

The Jockey Club said it will feel the loss of the Queen “most deeply indeed”.

Senior steward Sandy Dudgeon said: “I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, other members of the royal family and all those affected by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty’s optimism about our future and her fortitude in the face of adversity was an example to us all.

“She was such a wonderful supporter of the sport of horse-racing throughout her life, including as our patron, and we will feel her loss most deeply indeed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

queen
King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral ahead of church bells ringing out to mark…
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude” (PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0