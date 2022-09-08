Queen kept cereal in Tupperware, security breach showed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen kept cereal in Tupperware, security breach showed

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:42 pm
An armed police officer in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
An armed police officer in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was one of the most telling insights into royal life – but the Queen was not amused.

When an undercover reporter breached security to get a job as a footman at Buckingham Palace, aides were aghast that it happened right under their noses.

Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Parry, who worked at the Queen’s official residence in the run-up to US president George Bush’s state visit in 2003, revealed that in one respect, at least, the Queen lived like many of her subjects.

The Queen and George Bush
US president George Bush is welcomed to the UK in 2003 by the Queen and PM Tony Blair, amid tight security at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She used plastic containers for her breakfast cereals.

A woman of great wealth, surrounded by priceless works of art and antique furniture, arranged in gilded rooms lit by crystal chandeliers, she chose the homely touch of Tupperware to hold her cornflakes, porridge oats and Weetabix.

The Queen drank Earl Grey tea and ate cereal, accompanied by plain yogurt, fruit and toast – with a light helping of marmalade.

She liked to feed some of the toast to her corgis under the table.

But there the apparent informality ended.

Setting the royal breakfast table, for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, was a precision job.

Servants were given the master plan on how to lay the table, detailing everything down to exactly where to place the maple syrup, honey, marmalade and the silver spoons.

On the breakfast table was a small, battery-operated radio for the Duke of Edinburgh.

A space was left for national newspapers, with the Racing Post on the top of the pile.

Footmen were also given plans of the tea trays, showing where cups and saucers, teapots and milk jugs were to be placed.

The palace kitchens
The kitchen staff of Buckingham Palace at work early in the morning (John Stillwell/PA)

At weekends, the Queen was looked after by a reduced staff, consisting of two footmen, two kitchen porters, two chefs, two silver pantry under-butlers, a page and a coffee-room maid, the latter apparently fulfilling a limited function.

To deliver coffee to the Queen in her dining room, the maid was tasked to pour the coffee from a hot-plate pot into a silver jug and hand it to a footman.

The footman then carried it 20 yards to the page’s vestibule.

A page then carried it another eight yards to the Queen in her dining room.

The Royal Household hit back at the revelation of what went on behind closed Palace doors.

In a rare move, the Queen went to the High Court to stop the newspaper and journalist from publishing further details.

Her lawyers argued it was “a flagrant breach” of a contractual obligation to maintain confidentiality.

Much of it – such as details of the Queen’s breakfast table lay-out and the habits, dislikes and moods of the royals – was “personal and intrusive”, they insisted.

The Queen won a permanent injunction preventing publication of further details.

Royal security faced a widespread review in the wake of the scandal, with courtiers determined not to let such a security lapse happen at the Queen’s home again.

