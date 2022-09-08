Queen ‘simply amazed’ as millions celebrated Silver Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen ‘simply amazed’ as millions celebrated Silver Jubilee

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:02 pm
The Queen meets an enthusiastic crowd at St Katherine’s Dock near the Tower of London, one of the stops on her Silver Jubilee river progress (PA)
The Queen meets an enthusiastic crowd at St Katherine's Dock near the Tower of London, one of the stops on her Silver Jubilee river progress (PA)

The Queen’s 1977 Silver Jubilee saw millions celebrating her reign at street parties across the country.

The affection shown by crowds during her Jubilee tours of the UK was a surprise even to the Queen.

“I am simply amazed. I had no idea,” a lady-in-waiting recalled Her Majesty saying over and over during her visits.

The Queen on her Silver Jubilee tour
Children welcoming the Queen on a sports field at Butterley Hall, near Chesterfield, during her Silver Jubilee tour (Ron Bell/PA)

Although the accession took place in February, the main 25th anniversary celebrations were scheduled for the summer.

It was a busy year for the Queen.

In February and March, there was an Australasian and Pacific tour, and in October the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh went on a Canadian and Caribbean tour.

The Queen in Papua New Guinea
The Queen at Alice Wodega Park in Papua New Guinea (PA)

During the intervening months, there was a build-up of events at home, culminating in the main celebration on June 7.

On May 4, the Queen addressed Parliament, declaring: “For me, the 25th anniversary of my accession is a moving occasion.”

She went on: “These 25 years have seen much change for Britain.”

The Empire had evolved into a Commonwealth of nations and there had been advances in science, technology and medicine – including the development of television.

The loyal addresses from Parliament
The Queen, with the Duke of Edinburgh, as she receives loyal addresses from both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall to mark her Silver Jubilee (PA)

She also brought up the proposals for devolution, but told the politicians: “I cannot forget that I was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Perhaps this Jubilee is a time to remind ourselves of the benefits which union has conferred, at home and in our international dealings, on the inhabitants of all parts of this United Kingdom.”

The United Kingdom tours followed soon after, starting in Glasgow.

At the beginning of June there was a London week, which climaxed with a river progress up the Thames, firework display and a procession of lighted carriages taking the Queen back to Buckingham Palace.

The Jubilee celebrations
Earl Mountbatten, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Silver Jubilee procession (PA)

On June 6, the Queen climbed Snow Hill, near Windsor Castle, where – surrounded by thousands of children – she lit a bonfire as the signal for lighting a hundred other beacons across the country.

The next day, a million people – as many as at the Coronation – filled The Mall to see the State Coach take the Queen and Prince Philip from the Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral, followed by the Prince of Wales on horseback in the scarlet uniform and black bearskin of a Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

After the cathedral service, the Queen and her husband went on a royal walkabout through the City of London, ending at Guildhall where she addressed a luncheon in her honour.

The Golden State Coach
The Golden State Coach at St Paul’s Cathedral after arriving with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for the Silver Jubilee thanksgiving service (PA)

“When I was 21, I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God’s help to make good that vow,” she said.

“Although that vow was made in my salad days, when I was green in judgment, I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”

At the beginning of the year, there had been talk of royalty in the doldrums in the wake of the failed marriage of Princess Margaret.

Celebrations in central London
Flag-waving spectators find a vantage point outside Buckingham Palace to watch the royal procession for the special Silver Jubilee service of thanksgiving (PA)

By the autumn, the media reported the monarchy enjoying an exceptional period of popularity and security.

Lord Charteris, the Queen’s private secretary, explained: “She had a love affair with the country.

“Those who accompanied her during the tours came back with a strong sense of the popular emotion – as well as of her own pleasure in the response of the crowds, and their delight in her obvious enjoyment.”

The Silver Jubilee year of 1977 was also a time of personal celebration for the royals, with the birth of the Queen’s first grandchild and Princess Anne’s first child, Peter Phillips.

