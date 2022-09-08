The Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee without the duke at her side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

The Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee without the duke at her side

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:02 pm
The Queen meets Peter Kay and Jimmy Carr backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Queen meets Peter Kay and Jimmy Carr backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Queen was only the second British monarch to reach a Diamond Jubilee and the celebrations were a triumphant success.

With the royal family enjoying a surge in popularity in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, the four-day Jubilee festivities in June 2012 drew large crowds.

Sadly, for most of the celebrations, the Queen was forced to mark her 60 years on the throne without her husband at her side.

The Duke of Edinburgh, then 90, suffered a bladder infection and was in hospital for five days after enduring a wet and windy trip down the Thames during the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant.

On the Spirit of Chartwell
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge on board the Spirit of Chartwell on the River Thames (John Stillwell/PA)

The Queen and her family stood for virtually all of their procession from Albert Bridge to just past Tower Bridge.

More than 1,000 boats including kayaks, Dunkirk “little” ships, dragon boats, tugs and narrowboats sailed along the famous waterway on Sunday June 3.

At the heart of the flotilla was the Queen’s ornate royal barge, the Spirit of Chartwell, where she was joined by Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Despite the cold and rainy conditions, more than 1.25 million spectators, cheering and waving flags, lined the river banks for the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle which set a new Guinness World Record for the number of boats in a parade.

Diamond Jubilee River Pageant
The flotilla makes its way towards Tower Bridge, during the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Queen looked delighted as she caught sight of the life-size puppet horse Joey, from the play War Horse, which galloped along the roof of the National Theatre on the South Bank and reared up on its hind legs in salute.

When a nautical sea shanty was performed on a nearby musical barge, she bobbed slightly while Camilla got into the full swing of things, moving in time to the tune, as Charles happily tapped his sword.

Across the country, some six million people settled down together for meals as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch project, with the largest taking place in Greenwich, south east London, for 10,000 diners.

On Monday June 4, the Queen opened up the gardens of her Buckingham Palace home to thousands of picnickers, who were presented with hampers containing cupcakes, tea-smoked Scottish salmon and Diamond Jubilee chicken – an updated version of coronation chicken.

The Jubilee concert
Robbie Williams performs outside Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee concert (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The revellers, who won tickets in a public ballot, headed afterwards to the Jubilee concert, staged in front of the palace.

But the musical tribute to the Queen was, in part, overshadowed by the announcement, made a few hours earlier, that the duke had been taken ill.

The event, organised by Take That’s Gary Barlow, saw acts such as Stevie Wonder, Sir Tom Jones, Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue take to the stage.

Grace Jones, dressed in a red and black PVC leotard and large head-dress, hula-hooped through her entire rendition of Slave To The Rhythm.

Singer Grace Jones
Grace Jones on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert (Ian West/PA)

The Princess Royal and then archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams were seen singing along in the royal box to an a capella performance of Two Little Boys by the now disgraced Rolf Harris.

Cult ’80s band Madness took to the roof of the palace to sing Our House as a light show projected rows of terraced houses on to the royal residence.

Along The Mall, half a million people gathered behind the specially constructed stage and arena for 18,000 concertgoers, watching the performances on big screens.

The Queen herself arrived halfway through the concert and was spotted wearing yellow earplugs.

After a finale by Sir Paul McCartney, she took to the stage with Charles and Camilla and the entire cast of singers.

Charles paid a moving speech to his mother, calling her “Mummy” to huge cheers from the crowd and saying they were “celebrating the life and service of a very special person”.

Charles and the Queen at the concert
The Prince of Wales pays tribute to the Queen during the Diamond Jubilee concert (Ian West/PA)

The Queen looked emotional as the prince talked about the duke.

“The only sad thing about this evening is that my father cannot be here with us because unfortunately he’s been taken unwell,” Charles said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we shout loud enough he might just hear us in hospital.”

Philip with Beatrice and Eugenie
Philip at the Epsom Derby with granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie before he was taken to hospital during the Diamond Jubilee weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)

Spectators stamped their feet and chants of “Philip, Philip” broke out.

More than 4,200 beacons were lit across the country, with the Queen lighting the final one in The Mall by placing a giant crystal into a pod on the stage.

A huge firework display, set off from the roof of the palace which was bathed in patriotic red, white and blue lights, crowned off the evening.

Fireworks above Buckingham Palace
Fireworks above Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert (Ian West/PA)

The final day of the four-day weekend, the Queen had spent the first day at the Epsom Derby, included a traditional service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Tuesday June 5.

The Queen cut a solitary figure as she walked though the cathedral alone without the duke and his absence gave the nation a glimpse of how much the monarch depended on having him at her side.

Charles and Camilla stepped in for Philip and rode with the Queen on their return to the palace in the traditional carriage procession, with the duchess sitting next to the monarch, a position that would have been unthinkable during the Golden Jubilee of 2002.

The Queen and Camilla
The Queen and Camilla ride in a carriage together during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations (Tom Hevezi/PA)

It was a slimmed-down monarchy on the palace balcony for the flypast, interpreted as an image of austerity in difficult economic times.

In 2002, 20 members of the royal family took to the famous frontage.

But in 2012 the Queen was joined by only those at the very top of the succession list and their wives, Charles, Camilla, second in line to the throne William and his wife Kate, and third in line Harry.

The royals on the balcony
A slimmed down monarchy on the palace balcony (David Jones/PA)

Once again The Mall was packed with well-wishers.

In a televised address, the Queen thanked the nation for celebrating her Jubilee.

“The events that I have attended to mark my Diamond Jubilee have been a humbling experience,” she said.

“It has touched me deeply to see so many thousands of families, neighbours and friends celebrating together in such a happy atmosphere.”

She added: “I hope that memories of all this year’s happy events will brighten our lives for many years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

amphoto - HM The Queen arrives at Port Ellen to board the Hebridean Princess on the Island of Islay as Royal Family members board the small luxury cruise ship for a week-long cruise off the west coast of Scotland around the Western Isles as part of the Queen's 80th birthday celebrations Picture ALLAN MILLIGAN dated Fri 21st July 2006 07884 26 78 79 e-mail info@allanmilligan.co.uk Scotland stock viewable at www.scottishviewpoint.com
Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
Papa Westray salmon farm preview
New Papa Westray salmon farm gets Orkney planning committee's stamp of approval despite dozens…
0
queen
King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral ahead of church bells ringing out to mark…
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen meets Peter Kay and Jimmy Carr backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert (Dave Thompson/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0