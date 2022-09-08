The Queen’s ‘annus horribilis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

The Queen’s ‘annus horribilis’

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:08 pm
The Queen delivers her Annus Horribilis speech after a Guildhall luncheon to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1992 (PA)
The Queen delivers her Annus Horribilis speech after a Guildhall luncheon to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1992 (PA)

It was perhaps the lowest point of her reign, a year of royal scandal and turmoil now forever known as the one the Queen dubbed her “annus horribilis”.

1992 was when the Prince and Princess of Wales were at war, the Duke and Duchess of York separated, Princess Anne divorced, Windsor Castle went up in flames and public opinion turned against the royals.

Acknowledging that the monarchy should not be above criticism, the Queen effectively pleaded for a fairer hearing from press and public with a pledge to work for change while maintaining the institution’s stability and continuity.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
The difficulties in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage were evident on their 1992 tour of Korea (PA)

Her frank and deeply personal message, almost unprecedented in its tone, came in a speech to more than 500 VIP guests at a Corporation of London Guildhall luncheon on November 24 1992, to mark her 40th year on the throne.

Her voice cracking through the effects of a cold, she used what should have been a happy celebration to face down her critics and thank her supporters for their loyalty.

It came at the end of a period of unrelenting scrutiny of the affairs of the royal family – from the marriage problems of Waleses to the break-up of the Yorks.

The Windsor Castle fire
There was public resistance to taxpayers footing the bill for the Windsor Castle fire (PA)

The Queen at no stage referred openly to her family’s problems, but there was little doubt over her meaning.

She said: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

“In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis’. I suspect that I am not alone in thinking it so.

“Indeed I suspect that there are very few people or institutions unaffected by these last months of worldwide turmoil and uncertainty.”

The Queen’s use of the Latin phrase “annus horribilis”, which translates as “horrible year”, was a play on the more commonly used phrase “annus mirabilis”, meaning “year of wonders”.

The “sympathetic correspondent” was Sir Edward Ford, a former assistant private secretary to both George VI and the Queen.

The luncheon marking Elizabeth II's 40 years as Queen
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh listen to speeches at the luncheon marking her 40 years on the throne (PA)

The events of 1992 had prompted Sir Edward to write to Sir Robert (now Lord) Fellowes, then the Queen’s private secretary, to commiserate.

His classical education led him to use the words which have become entrenched in royal history.

The Queen claimed that constructive criticism could and should act as an engine for change in any institution.

“There can be no doubt, of course, that criticism is good for people and institutions that are part of public life,” she said.

“No institution, city, monarchy, whatever, should expect to be free from the scrutiny of those who give it their loyalty and support, not to mention those who don’t.

“But we are all part of the same fabric of our national society and that scrutiny, by one part of another, can be just as effective if it is made with a touch of gentleness, good humour and understanding.”

In a passage which some observers interpreted as an open plea for understanding, the Queen said: “I dare say that history will take a slightly more moderate view than that of some contemporary commentators.

“Distance is well-known to lend enchantment, even to the less attractive views. After all, it has the inestimable advantage of hindsight.

“But it can also lend an extra dimension to judgment, giving it a leavening of moderation and compassion, even of wisdom, that is sometimes lacking in the reaction of those whose task it is in life to offer instant opinions on all things great and small.

“No section of the community has all the virtues, neither does any have all the vices.

“I am quite sure that most people try to do their jobs as best they can, even if the result is not always entirely successful.

“He who has never failed to reach perfection has a right to be the harshest critic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0