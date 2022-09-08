Lights dimmed across Britain and beyond following Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lights dimmed across Britain and beyond following Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:40 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 9:40 pm
The London Eye with its lights off (Yui Mok/PA)
The London Eye with its lights off (Yui Mok/PA)

Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.

Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.

The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.

In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.

“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.

“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and work of Her Majesty the Queen – her decades of devoted service to her country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

UK theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolence prior to performances as a mark of respect.

A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were “deeply saddened” by news of the Queen’s death.

The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint presidents of UK Theatre, and Eleanor Lloyd, president of SOLT, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the royal family at this time of national mourning.”

They added that, in accordance with advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, scheduled theatre performances would go ahead on Thursday and during the official period of mourning.

The mayor of Paris said lights on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off in tribute to the Queen.

Anne Hidalgo said she had offered her sympathy to Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France.

While other sights around the world dimmed their lights, New York’s Empire State Building glowed in regal purple.

“Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honour the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” the skyscraper’s official Twitter feed said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

