From Lucian Freud to Andy Warhol: The artistic depictions of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

From Lucian Freud to Andy Warhol: The artistic depictions of the Queen

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 9:16 pm
Queen Elizabeth II, from: Reigning Queens screenprint in colours by Andy Warhol (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, from: Reigning Queens screenprint in colours by Andy Warhol (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen has been a captivating subject for many artists, leading to the creation of a variety of memorable portraits throughout her 70-year reign.

From works by Andy Warhol to Lucian Freud, here is a look at some of the most significant artistic depictions of the late monarch.

Pietro Annigoni – Queen Elizabeth II (1955)

Royal portraits exhibition
Queen Elizabeth II by Pietro Annigoni, 1954-55 (The Fishmongers’ Company/PA)

Italian artist Pietro Annigoni painted a number of portraits of the Queen throughout his life. His first, Queen Elizabeth II, was completed in 1955.

Annigoni, who died in 1988, opted for a Renaissance style of portraiture in contrast to the modernist and post-modernist styles that were most popular during his career in the mid to late 20th century.

The painting was commissioned by the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers and is displayed at its livery hall, Fishmongers’ Hall in London.

Annigoni later painted a second portrait of the Queen in 1969, which was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.

Arnold Machin – (1967)

Perhaps the most highly recognisable image of the Queen was created in 1967 by British sculptor and coin and postage stamp designer Arnold Machin.

Postal Museum preview
A final plaster cast by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 (Yui Mok/PA)

In 1964, Machin was chosen to design a new image of Queen Elizabeth II for decimal coinage.

The portrait went on to be used on British postage stamps, with the design first being used on the 4d stamp issued in June 1967.

It has been used on all British definitive stamps – aside from more recent regional issues – since, and it is consequently thought that Machin’s design is one of the most reproduced works of art in history.

Andy Warhol – Queen Elizabeth II Of The United Kingdom (1985)

Although many of the most famous depictions of the Queen are traditional and regal portraits, American pop artist Andy Warhol used his iconic style of visual art to create one of the more colourful and eye-catching portraits of the Queen.

Royal Collection acquires Andy Warhol paintings
Andy Warhol’s Reigning Queens: Queen Elizabeth II portraits on show in the Lower Library at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Warhol created Queen Elizabeth II Of The United Kingdom in 1985 as part of a portfolio titled Reigning Queens.

The original portfolio consisted of 16 prints made up of four images of each of the four female monarchs who were ruling in the world at the time of the portfolio’s publication: Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Ntombi Twala of Swaziland.

Warhol created his portrait of the Queen using a photograph taken in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee.

Michael Leonard – Queen Elizabeth II (1985-6)

Michael Leonard created his depiction of the Queen between 1985 and 1986, portraying her in a bright yellow outfit accompanied by one of her loyal corgis.

The portrait was commissioned by Reader’s Digest magazine to mark the Queen’s 60th birthday.

Susan Ryder – Her Majesty The Queen (1997)

Susan Ryder painted the Queen over the course of four sittings in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

ROYAL Queen portrait RSA
Justin Mortimer with his commissioned portrait of the Queen to mark her 50th anniversary of association with the Royal Society of Arts (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The portrait was commissioned by the Royal Automobile Club to celebrate its centenary in 1997 and currently hangs in the club’s London headquarters, to be viewed only by its members and their guests.

Justin Mortimer – The Queen (1997)

One of the more abstract depictions of the Queen was created by English painter Justin Mortimer and officially unveiled in 1998.

The portrait, which has a striking yellow background in reference to the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace where the Queen often sat for portraits, sees the Queen’s head detached from her body.

It was commissioned by the Royal Society of the Arts to mark its 50th anniversary of association with the Queen, and hangs in its headquarters.

The Queen: Portraits of a Monach exhibition
Lucian Freud’s portrait of the Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lucian Freud – Her Majesty the Queen (2000-1)

A portrait of the Queen which provoked mixed reactions after its unveiling was Lucian Freud’s depiction, which was personally presented to the Queen by Freud in 2002.

The painting, which is only eight inches high, is a close-up interpretation of the Queen’s face created using thick brushstrokes.

Chinwe Chukwuogo-Roy – Queen Elizabeth II (2002)

To mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, Nigerian-born artist Chinwe Chukwuogo-Roy captured the Queen wearing a blue dress with an array of jewellery, including a diamond broach, necklace and tiara.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Nigerian artist Chinwe Chukwuogo-Roy’s portrait of the Queen which she was commissioned to paint to mark the Golden Jubilee (Peter Jordan/PA)

In the portrait the Queen is positioned in front of a composition of landmarks from Commonwealth countries, including India’s Taj Mahal, Jamaica’s Montego Bay and Australia’s Sydney Opera House.

Chris Levine – Lightness Of Being (2004)

Chris Levine’s portrait of the Queen, titled the Lightness Of Being, was commissioned by the Jersey Heritage Trust in 2004.

Levine created the portrait using a complex 360 degree camera system and captured the Queen with her eyes closed, portraying a calm and serene moment.

Sotheby’s art sales
The Lightness Of Being by Chris Levine (Philip Toscano/PA)

Nicky Philipps – HM Queen Elizabeth II (2018)

One of the most recent portraits of the Queen was painted by Nicky Philipps in 2018, after being commissioned by The Royal Company of Archers to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday.

The painting, which was completed from original sketches worked on in Buckingham Palace, was unveiled at The Archers’ Hall in Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0