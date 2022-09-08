Irish church leaders pay tribute to ‘deeply respected’ Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Irish church leaders pay tribute to ‘deeply respected’ Queen

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:10 pm
Church leaders across Ireland have paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Church leaders across Ireland have paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Church leaders across the island of Ireland have paid tribute to the Queen, saying she will be remembered for her steadfastness, quiet dedication and for being a person of great faith.

Archbishop Eamon Martin described the Queen as “much-loved and deeply respected”, adding he admired her for her quiet dignity and calm nature.

“What stands out for me is her dedication to faith, to family, and to peace and reconciliation,” he said.

“I remember meeting Queen Elizabeth in Enniskillen in 2012, before I was ordained as bishop, when she took the courageous and historic step of visiting Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.

“She came across as friendly and good-humoured, and took time to put everyone at their ease.

“I have always admired Queen Elizabeth’s quiet dignity and calm nature despite living through very difficult times with much political, economic, social and family upheaval.

“That was why ordinary people of all backgrounds and faiths could relate to her and held her in such affection.”

The Archbishop of Dublin said the Queen was a figure of “international renown” and her death “deprived” the royal family not only of the head of State but the head of their family.

Reverend Dr Michael Jackson said: “She was much respected and held in significant affection at home and across the world.

“She was a person who set a shining and consistent example of duty, service and care as someone who put the public good above personal considerations.

“She will also be remembered as a person of great faith and was never ashamed to speak directly of godly motivation in her guiding principles and in her actions.”

He said the Queen had visited Ireland on a number of occasions and that “every time she did so, she found her way to the hearts of the people in any context where she met them”.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland said the Queen’s affection for Ireland as a whole was “clear for all to see” when she visited the Republic in 2011.

Reverend John McDowell said: ‘I was privileged to be there when, on her Diamond Jubilee visit to Enniskillen, she walked the twenty yards from the Church of Ireland Cathedral of St Macartin and into St Michael’s Roman Catholic church.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson looks at floral tributes
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson looks at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle (Peter Morrison/PA)

“Barely a hundred paces, but a walk which covered countless miles in the long and unfinished journey of peace on these islands.

“Her affection for Ireland as a whole was clear for all to see during the memorable state visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011, and her speech at the State Banquet ranks in political foresight and Christian conviction with the Golden Speech which Queen Elizabeth I made to the House of Commons in 1601.”

He added: ‘We thank God for the life of Queen Elizabeth II, for her faithfulness to Him and to her calling, from which we have gained so much.”

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ireland offered his “deepest, heartfelt and sincere condolences” to the King and the rest of the royal family on the “loss of one so loved and respected”.

Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick said: “For those in Northern Ireland who express their loyalty to the Crown, few can remember a time when the Queen was not part of the very fabric of national life, as her Platinum Jubilee in June demonstrated.

“At the same time, for many who do not share that same sense of loyalty, in her long life Queen Elizabeth became one of the most recognisable and respected figures across these islands.

“The Queen will be remembered for her sense of duty and quiet dedication to the service of the people of the United Kingdom, and those farther afield.”

Dr Kirkpatrick added: “As an all-Ireland denomination, many of our members, and indeed non-members alike, found much hope and encouragement in Her Majesty’s many visits to Northern Ireland, not least during the darkest of days.

“Few will also forget her state visit to the Republic of Ireland with her late husband, Prince Philip, 11 years ago.

“In a long and significant reign, they were four days in May that not only made history, but quietly closed a chapter in Ireland’s story. A short visit that left a long-lasting impression, which will be remembered for many years to come, alongside her commitment to peace and reconciliation.”

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe described the Queen’s death as a “moment of profound sadness” for all in the diocese who have “held Her Majesty The Queen in our hearts and prayers, in many cases for the whole of our lives”.

He described her reign as “unprecedented in its longevity”.

“While no-one could question her commitment to her people, she displayed equal fidelity to an even greater responsibility – her divine calling,” he said.

The President of the Methodist Church in Ireland said it is impossible to adequately summarise the enormity of the extent to which the late Queen dedicated herself to the service of her country.

Reverend David Nixon said: “We remember her unwavering commitment to the vow she took at her 21st birthday to devote her whole life to public service and the quiet dignity with which she has, for over 70 years, been a global ambassador for her nation, her values and her faith while successfully adapting to an endlessly changing world have been an inspiration to so many.

“We have enormous appreciation for her steadfastness as she maintained her faith in God and lived by her calling to serve the people of the United Kingdom and those through the Commonwealth. We give God thanks for her long life, sacrificial leadership and dedication to duty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firemen at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre (PA)
Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing
Charles has become Charles III, the first King Charles since the 1600s
Charles becomes first King Charles since 1600s
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen
Sir Winston Churchill opening the door of Queen Elizabeth’s car, as she and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after dining with him and other guests in April 1955 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death
Floral tributes and messages left at the gates of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes pile up at Sandringham as mourners hail ‘devoted’ Queen
The Queen and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins attend a Northern Ireland-themed reception at Windsor Castle (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mourners from across the globe pay tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0