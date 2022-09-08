Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:42 am
Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub (Mike Bedigan/PA)

More than 5,000 miles away from home, expats and Americans alike came together in California to honour the Queen in true British-style – at the pub.

At Ye Olde Kings Head, in Santa Monica, a shrine dedicated to the monarch featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside.

Passers-by stopped to take pictures and conversations between strangers invariably turned to the Queen, her long and historic reign and legacy.

At Ye Olde Kings Head, in Santa Monica, a shrine dedicated to the monarch, featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Among those parked up at the pub were young British actresses Tatiana Ashborn and Lydia Williams, who ordered cups of tea and full English breakfasts to mark the occasion.

The pair, who recently moved state-side, described the news as “a big British moment for British people” and said that hearing it while being in America had made them feel “homesick”.

Ms Ashborn, 19, said receiving news of the monarch’s death had been “devastating”.

“This morning, as British people we woke up with a massive hangover in bed and we heard the news and were getting messages constantly that the Queen had passed away which is devastating,” she told the PA news agency.

“We both cried, we were both so sad.”

California Britain Queen
Passers-by stopped to take pictures and conversations between strangers invariably turned to the Queen and her long reign (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Ms Williams, 24, added: “It’s a strange feeling being away from home because it’s such a big British moment for British people to feel together. I feel kind of homesick.

“It’s odd and we knew it was coming sadly, but… it’s strange, change is coming for the UK, and it’s exciting for the UK but it would be nice to be at home.”

Ms Ashborn added: “That’s why we came to a British pub and had English breakfasts.”

She continued: “It’s a big thing because even though we didn’t personally know her, it’s the whole idea that she did a lot for our country… and the fact that she is still a grandma to people.

California Britain Queen
Gregg Donovan, a US actor and self-styled Hollywood ambassador, said he had seen British tourists ‘crying on the streets’ of Los Angeles following the news (Jae C. Hong)

“She’s a mum to people, and I think sometimes people just forget that.”

Fellow British expats Sophie Weguelin and Fiona Fan, who both live in the Netherlands, praised the Queen as a “strong woman” deserving of admiration.

“It was quite emotional this morning, more emotional than we thought it was going to be,” Ms Weguelin told PA.

“As a female as well, she was such a strong woman and somebody we really look up to (even though) we’re not royalists… but the Queen is somebody you set apart.”

Ms Fan added: “She’s really empowering and it’s really important. She is amazing and considered a legend.”

It was not just British patrons who lamented the loss of the monarch.

Gregg Donovan, a US actor and self-styled Hollywood ambassador, said he had seen British tourists “crying on the streets” of Los Angeles, and praised the Queen as a “kind and gracious” woman.

Platinum Jubilee
Ye Olde King’s Head previously hosted a full programme events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee weekend, which included bunting, afternoon tea and a Queen Elizabeth impersonator (Lisa Powers/PA)

“It’s a sad day around the world,” said Mr Donovan, 62, who has previously met the monarch.

“America loves the Queen … and where I work in Hollywood people were shocked, the British tourists were crying on the streets.

Mr Donovan said that King Charles III is “a great and modern monarch” who will do “an excellent and wonderful job”.

He added that he intended to spend the rest of the day outside the pub, “like the Queen’s guards” to pay his respects.

Ye Olde King’s Head previously hosted a full programme events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee weekend, which included bunting, afternoon tea and a Queen Elizabeth impersonator.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0