Latest: King greets crowd at Buckingham Palace as flowers pile up

The new King, Charles III, has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as monarch.

It comes after his mother, the Queen, 96, died at Balmoral on Thursday.

The 73-year-old King flew back to London with Camilla, the new Queen, on Friday and greeted well-wishers gathered outside the Palace.

3.55pm

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have sent their “heartfelt condolences” to the royal family following the Queen’s death.

The monarch famously appeared alongside 007 actor Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony for the London Olympics.

A joint statement from Broccoli and Wilson said: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family.”

3.48pm

Royal salutes were fired with one round for every year of the Queen’s life at 1pm in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Thousands of people stood in solemn silence for 16 minutes as the cannons boomed once every 10 seconds, sending smoke across the grounds with each round.

Members of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the Gun Salute at London’s Hyde Park (Kirsty O’Connor”/PA)

3.40pm

King Charles III and the Queen wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charles smiled at comments from the public and at several moments threw up his hands as if to say “thank-you” when condolences were shouted out.

A well-wisher called out “We love you King Charles and we loved your mum”, and later Chares was overheard saying “thank-you so much” after another comment from a member of the public.

There were impromptu renditions of the national anthem from parts of the crowd, with the words changed to reflect the country now has a King.

3.37pm

The PM and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London this evening.

A hundreds-strong queue winding from St Paul’s to beyond the Tube station streets away formed.

Attendees were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seats inside the cathedral.

3.31pm

Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted to say the Queen “was the rock on which modern Britain was built”, adding: “The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted to say the Queen "was the rock on which modern Britain was built", adding: "The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family."

3.26pm

Pavement artist Tony Drakes said he had decided to draw a tribute to the Queen on Worcester’s High Street to honour someone he regarded as the nation’s mother.

As he worked on a chalk portrait of the Queen adorned with hearts and the message “from the people”, the 68-year-old said: “She’s worked all her life hasn’t she?

“To last that long in a job like that shows strength doesn’t it?

“She has done better than anyone else could ever do.”

Pavement artist Tony Drakes, 68, working on a tribute to the Queen in Worcester (Matthew Cooper/PA)

3.19pm

King Charles III and the Queen walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London, as he enters the palace for the first time as the new King.

(Yui Mok/PA)

3.17pm

Speaking in the House of Lords, former defence chief Lord Stirrup recalled, like the Archbishop of Canterbury, attending winter barbeques at Sandringham.

He said: “I am very proud of having been the co-producer with my sovereign of a particularly successful salad dressing.”

The independent crossbencher told the chamber: “The nation has lost a Queen. The people have lost one of the best servants they have ever known in this or any other age.”

The Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, also recounted a trip to the late Queen’s Norfolk estate where he was treated to a ride in the monarch’s Range Rover.

He said: “She came out very brusquely and shouted across to me ‘Jump in bishop I am driving’.

“She set off at a rate of knots. I was holding on for dear life. She taught me a great deal about prayer at that particular point, which is perhaps why she is called the defender of the faith.”

3.10pm

The Rugby Football Union confirmed that games in England can go ahead this weekend.

The Rugby Football Union confirmed that games in England can go ahead this weekend.

2.56pm

Among the crowds at Buckingham Palace, retired Ammar Al-Baldawi, 64, from Hertfordshire, said: “It was impressive, touching, a good move to come out to the crowds.

“I think that’s where the royal family needs to communicate with the people now.

“These are true loyalists here and it’s nice to see him back in post, taking charge of the family and the Crown, which is reassuring.

King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers (Yui Mok/PA)

“Just seeing a glimpse of him gives you the sense we were there at that moment.

“I’m sure he wants to be on his own to think about his mother but he’s doing his duty.”

2.54pm

Film director Raynald Leconte, 47, from New York, said he was lucky enough to speak to the King and Queen outside Buckingham Palace.

“It was quite a moment,” he said.

“I said, ‘Condolences’.

King Charles III and the Queen wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said, ‘Really, really thank you very much’.

“And to his wife I wished her good luck and she said, ‘Thank you very much’.

“I think she said, ‘I’ll need it’.”

2.40pm

A well-wisher kissed the King’s hand during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Cheers rang out at the Palace as the King and Queen arrived, along with shouts of “God save the King”.

Many people held their phones aloft to try to catch a glimpse of them as they greeted members of the crowd and look at the tributes left for the Queen as the sun shone.

Colin Hennessy, 52, said: “It’s great to see the King.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“You can see he’s very emotional but he was very grateful to everybody here.

“He thanked as many people as he could as he walked by.”

2.38pm

Play at the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning, the DP World Tour has announced.

Adri Arnaus during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, on Thursday (PA)

2.37pm

Around 10,000 police officers could be on duty every day in London in the lead up to the Queen’s funeral as part of the biggest security operation the country has seen.

Former Metropolitan Police commander Bob Broadhurst, who led the policing operation for the London 2012 Olympics, said all leave and training is likely to be cancelled and extra help called in from surrounding forces in the Home Counties.

The Met will also need extra specialist officers from outside forces across the UK, including close protection and firearms, to take part in the meticulously planned and complex security operation.

2.35pm

Channel 4 has confirmed Gogglebox will air on Friday evening as planned as the broadcaster feels it will bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.

A statement from a Channel 4 spokesman said: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Gogglebox will air today: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.” — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 9, 2022

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

2.34pm

2.31pm

Radio 2’s Live In Leeds event will not take place next weekend, the BBC has announced.

A statement said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider”.

2.26pm

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Carlos Sainz as Ferrari led the way in opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc prior to first practice at the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

2.23pm

There were cheers from the crowd as the King’s state Bentley arrived at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

He stepped from the car to greet hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside.

(BBC News/PA)

Charles shook hands with members of the public lined up behind a barrier, thanking them for their good wishes.

The Royal Standard was also raised above the Palace for the first time of the King’s reign.

King Charles meeting his subjects for the first time

2.15pm

The King has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as monarch.

He is greeting members of the public gathered outside.

2.12pm

Sisters Kate Gavljak, 42, and Sarah Botting, 38, described the Queen as “Britain’s trump card” as they queued to get access to Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“Other people may have fancier fireworks, but we have the Queen and that’s untouchable,” Ms Gavljak, from Sydney, Australia, told the PA news agency.

“She was Britain’s trump card.”

The service is due to start at 6pm.

2.10pm

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday as the ceremony is televised for the first time.

A Principal Proclamation will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s an hour later at 11am.

King Charles III at Aberdeen Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace issued details of the arrangements, considered the first official orders of business of a new reign, on Friday.

2.07pm

The Queen was “frail” but in “good spirits” when PA photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.

She had been dispatched to Balmoral to capture the moment when the monarch met the new prime minister, formally appointing Liz Truss to her new role.

While waiting for the Conservative leader to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits.

In true British style there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.

But Barlow, who has been a staff photographer with the PA news agency in Scotland for six years, said of the Queen: “I got a lot of smiles from her.”

2.06pm

Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

2.02pm

Mourners have been signing a book condolence at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

2pm

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Queen’s “devotion was total and offers an enduring example of the importance of commitment and duty”.

“I share the profound sadness expressed by the Prime Minister, and felt across the Commonwealth and throughout the whole world, at the death of Her Majesty the Queen,” Ms Braverman said in a statement.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

“She is one of the greatest figures in global history. Her devotion was total and offers an enduring example of the importance of commitment and duty.

“Stories of her wisdom and kindness abound. My thoughts are with the whole of the Royal Family.

“I know that many people will want to show their love and gratitude over the coming days by attending the many events held to celebrate her life.”

1.58pm

Sir Nicholas Soames, a friend of the King, said Charles “has backbone and he’s going to need it”.

Asked if he had spoken to the King since the news of the Queen’s death, he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t intend to try and disturb him at this time.

“But I mean, you know, I think that the prince has backbone and he’s going to need it.

King Charles III with Sir Nicholas Soames (PA)

“And this is clearly a time at which all that is going to be tested. But I think there is security in (that) all this will have been rigidly planned.

“I mean, you will find that the whole thing goes like clockwork. It will all have been planned for a very long time.”

1.54pm

King Charles III and the new Queen have been pictured arriving at RAF Northolt in London.

They are heading towards Buckingham Palace.

Police stopped traffic in West End Road as a convoy of four black cars, a black van and a police car exited the air base.

King Charles III and the Queen arriving at RAF Northolt in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King waved to the crowd, which had gathered outside the exit, as his car passed by.

The sun shone as onlookers waved back at the King and filmed him on their phones.

The crowd has dispersed and few people remain outside RAF Northolt.

1.52pm

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith looked emotional as he delivered a poem inspired by W H Auden’s Funeral Blues, telling the Commons: “Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, prevent the dogs from barking with a juicy bone, silence the pianos and with muffled drum bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh meet Sir Iain Duncan Smith (PA)

“She was our north, our south, our east and west, our working week and our Sunday rest, our noon, our midnight, our talk, our song, we thought that love would last for ever: we were wrong.”

Sir Iain earlier recalled meeting the Queen shortly after he was given the boot as Tory leader in 2003, joking about the party’s leadership changes: “It happens quite a lot, really, I think she was pretty used to it.”

1.50pm

The plane carrying the King landed at RAF Northolt in west London at 1.35pm.

A group of more than 100 people assembled to watch him land in England for the first time as king.

The group is now waiting at the gates of the RAF base for the monarch.

Two police helicopters are also circling the base.

1.48pm

The Archbishop of York recalled laughing with the Queen over a “fiendishly difficult” jigsaw they attempted together at Sandringham.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said the monarch had been “very good at putting people at their ease”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “When I stayed with her at Sandringham on the Sunday evening when all the other guests had gone home and the bishop always traditionally stays on, we sat and did a jigsaw and watched the telly and talked very ordinarily about stuff.”

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell (PA)

The puzzle was “fiendishly difficult”, he said, remarking: “I’ve never attempted one like it.”

He added: “When the evening came to a close and she said to me, ‘Well, I’m going to put the dogs out now, will you still be here when I get back, bishop?’, I said to her, ‘Well, it depends how long you’re going to be’.

He said the Queen said she would be about 10 minutes, to which he replied: “Well, if when you get back, I’m not here, I’ve gone to bed. If the jigsaw isn’t here, it’s because I’ve thrown it into the fire because I’ve never, ever attempted such a difficult one’.”

“And we laughed,” he reflected.

1.43pm

The plane carrying the King and new Queen was watched by more than 150,000 people on a flight tracking website as it landed.

According to FlightRadar24, 153,000 users were tracking flight KRH20R as it touched down at RAF Northolt at 1.35pm.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Embraer Legacy 600 jet spent an hour and five minutes in the air, having left Aberdeen at 12.30pm.

1.36pm

A plane carrying the King has landed at RAF Northolt in west London.

The plane carrying King Charles III and the new Queen touches down at RAF Northolt in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

1.32pm

A restaurant owner has hailed how the nation has “come together” as a team of volunteers rushed to collect food from a cancelled event to feed 250 homeless people.

The awards show for the Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British album of the year, was set to take place on Thursday at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, but was swiftly scrapped following news of the Queen’s death.

Shortlisted artist and singer Self-Esteem had been due to attend the event. She appealed for help on Twitter and caught the attention of Amrit Maan, owner of Punjab Covent Garden. He organised the 17 batches of food to be stored at his restaurant ahead of its distribution to homeless people over the weekend.

“It shows we can come together as a nation, we’re one big tribe,” Mr Maan, 49, told the PA news agency.

“We’re proud of our royalty, of the Queen, and it was devastating to hear – (it is) like a grandmother passing away.

1.26pm

The crowd in Hyde Park applauded as the final of 96 rounds were fired during the Queen’s Death Gun Salute.

The crowd in Hyde Park applauded as the final of 96 rounds were fired during the Queen's Death Gun Salute.

Thousands of people had stood in solemn silence for 16 minutes as the cannons boomed once every 10 seconds, sending smoke across the grounds with each round.

Thousands of people had stood in solemn silence for 16 minutes as the cannons boomed once every 10 seconds, sending smoke across the grounds with each round.

1.22pm

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a Gun Salute at the Tower of London (James Manning/PA)

Spectators watch members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

1.21pm

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery has begun the Death Gun Salute tribute for the Queen at Hyde Park in central London.

In unison with many more around the UK and across the world, the first of 96 rounds reverberated across the royal park as a blank was fired in the direction of Buckingham Palace.

1.19pm

The Accession Council will be televised for the first time, Clarence House has confirmed.

1.15pm

Another former PM, Theresa May, had the whole Commons chamber laughing with a story about the Queen and some cheese.

She recalled a time when she joined the Queen for a picnic in the grounds of Balmoral.

“The hampers came from the castle, and we all mucked in to put the food and drink out on the table,” Mrs May recalled.

“I picked up some cheese, put it on a plate and was transferring it to the table. The cheese fell on the floor. I had a split-second decision to make.”

Mrs May paused as MPs burst into laughter, before adding: “I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table. I turned round to see that my every move had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty the Queen.

“I looked at her. She looked at me, and she just smiled. And the cheese remained on the table.”

1.10pm

Former prime minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Queen from the backbenches (House of Commons/PA)

Speaking from the backbenches in the Commons, Boris Johnson recalled his meeting with the Queen just days before her death.

He said: “That impulse to do her duty carried her right through into her 10th decade to the very moment in Balmoral, as my right honourable friend (Liz Truss) has said, only three days ago, when she saw off her 14th prime minister, and welcomed her 15th.

“I can tell you, in that audience, she was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser.”

Mr Johnson praised the Queen’s “humility” and “refusal to be grand”, and sparked laughter from the Commons when he said: “Unlike us politicians, with our outriders and our armour-plated convoys, I can tell you as a direct eye witness that she drove herself in her own car with no detectives and no bodyguard, bouncing at alarming speed over the Scottish landscape to the total amazement of the ramblers and the tourists we encountered.”

1.05pm

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge has now also left Balmoral and is travelling back to Windsor to be with his family ahead of the Accession Council, Kensington Palace said.

The historic Accession Council will take place in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday, during which Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch.

1.03pm

A gun salute is ringing out across London in tribute to the Queen.

Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery assembled six cannons for the gun salute in Hyde Park.

The uniformed armed services personnel knelt beside the cannons, minutes before they were due to fire the first blank.

1pm

The plane carrying the King and new Queen takes off from Aberdeen Airport for London (Aaron Chown/PA)

12.55pm

Speaking in the Commons just days after he met the Queen as he stepped down as prime minister, Boris Johnson recalled how he “choked up” when he was previously asked to record a tribute to her.

He said: “A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling, and they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense.

“I am afraid I simply choked up and I couldn’t go on. I am really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.

“I know that today there are countless people in this country and around the world who have experienced the same sudden unexpected emotion.”

12.50pm

Paying tribute in the Commons, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford described the Queen as “one of the true constants in all our lives”.

He said: “The grief and mourning which reverberates around this chamber and across the world, will be all the more acute for the King and members of the royal family.

“Only they can understand the deep personal loss of a close family member, and people across society who have similarly lost loved ones will understand the pain that they must feel, as we ensure our heartfelt condolences are with them today.

“Over the coming days people up and down these islands will seek to come to terms, in their own private way, with the loss of one of the true constants in all our lives.”