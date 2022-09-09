New method could detect explosives with 100% efficiency, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

New method could detect explosives with 100% efficiency, research suggests

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 10:02 am
A new method could detect explosives with 100% efficiency, research suggests (Sandro Olivo/UCL)
A new method could detect explosives with 100% efficiency, research suggests (Sandro Olivo/UCL)

Illegal and dangerous items, such as explosives, could be detected with 100% efficiency, using artificial intelligence (AI) and a new X-ray approach by UK academics.

Some explosives can be difficult to spot with a conventional X-ray alone, and the new method could revolutionise how illicit products such as drugs, illegal wildlife and explosives are detected.

Researchers say their findings may have significant implications for the security sector, and also have the potential to support healthcare and industry.

Senior author Professor Sandro Olivo (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering), said: “This is a radically different way of inspecting materials and objects by analysing textures, and allows us a new way of detecting illicit materials.

“The tiny bends in X-rays have always been there, but they are invisible to conventional X-ray systems, so this allows us to access a huge amount of previously untapped information.

“So far, we have shown it works extremely well for detecting explosives, but it could be used in any application that relies on X-rays, such as medical imaging or detecting weaknesses in industrial structures.”

In the study, the team, led by UCL researchers, combined a new X-ray measuring technique with AI machine learning, and tested it in a custom-developed X-ray security scanner, using objects containing hidden explosive material as well as safe objects.

Through earlier research, Prof Olivo had discovered that microscopic changes or irregularities in objects cause X-ray beams to bend as they pass through them.

The new method relies on measuring these tiny bends as the beam moves through objects of different textures.

The bend occurs at angles as small as a microradian, which is about 20,000 times smaller than a degree.

The team combined the measurement of these angles, known as microradian scatter, with AI to accurately identify objects and materials through their texture.

According to the study, when tested on explosives, the detection rate was 100%.

Co-author Tristram Riley-Smith, XPCI Technology founder and UKRI Champion for Conflict, Crime & Security, said: “This research has demonstrated the potential to transform the detection of covert threats around the world, as well as such varied contraband as narcotics and illicit wildlife commodities.”

Co-author David Bate, UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering, said: “By training the AI on ‘perfect’ components, we predict that the technique can be used to identify defects in industrial components such as cracks, rust or gaps before they are visible to the naked eye.”

The findings are published in Nature Communications.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0