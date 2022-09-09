Royal website, churches and local councils open books of condolence for Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal website, churches and local councils open books of condolence for Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 10:20 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 11:07 am
The Queen (PA)
The Queen (PA)

Books of condolence for the Queen are being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

The website states: “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

There will be no physical books of condolence at any of the royal residences but members of the public can leave their messages at

https://www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence

.

Neither the royal family nor the Government will be able to receive books of condolence.

In its national mourning guidance, the royal family said: “There will be opportunities to sign books of condolence at various Town Halls and other locations throughout the UK. Please check with your Local Authority.”

The guidance also says that any organisation or person may open a book of condolence during the period of national mourning.

Books are usually placed on a trestle table with a white tablecloth, an arrangement of flowers – typically lilies or other white flowers – and a framed formal photograph of the Queen with a black ribbon wrapped around the top right hand corner as a mark of respect.

Local councils across the UK have been setting up books for people to write messages of support – some physically, and others online.

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, said in a statement: “Councils have been proud to serve Her Majesty throughout her reign and will continue to do so by now putting into place local arrangements to support the public in expressing their own sympathies.

“These arrangements will include the opening of both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas.”

Portsmouth City Council, Westminster City Council, Swansea Council, Derby City Council, Preston City Council, Nottingham City Council, Lancashire County Council and Belfast City Council are among those who have already set up books for local residents to sign.

Elsewhere, the Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Anna Pitt, chief executive of Birmingham’s St Philip’s Cathedral putting out a picture of Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers also encouraged parishes to open books of condolences as it recommended tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

Birmingham’s St Philip’s Cathedral, Lincoln Cathedral, Guildford Cathedral and Wakefield Cathedral are among those hosting books of condolence for visitors to sign.

Theatres across the country are also opening books of condolences as well as dimming their lights, observing a minute’s silence and playing the national anthem prior to performances as mark of their respect.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0