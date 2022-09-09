Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 11:07 am
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

Gun salutes will be fired around the UK and overseas to mark the death of the Queen.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Death Gun Salute will be fired at 1pm on Friday in London, around the UK and at saluting stations at home and abroad.

One round will be fired every 10 seconds, with 96 rounds representing one round for every year of the Queen’s life.

Gun salutes will take place in locations including Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.

In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire the Death Gun Salute in Hyde Park, while at the same time the Death Gun Salute will be fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC).

Queen Elizabeth II death
Bouquets of flowers are left on the gate at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Some 71 horses will make their way into Hyde Park, of which 36 will pull six First World War-era 13-pounder Field Guns.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is a British Army mounted ceremonial unit that fires royal salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions, such as state visits and royal birthdays.

The HAC dates its origins to 1537, making it the oldest regiment in the British Army.

It took over the role of firing gun salutes from the Tower of London in 1924.

Gun salutes are customarily fired, both on land and at sea, as a sign of respect or welcome.

Nowadays gun salutes mark special occasions on certain days of the year, many of them with royal associations.

Platinum Jubilee
The Honourable Artillery Company during the Royal Gun Salute at Tower Bridge to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend in June 2022 (Joe Cook/PA)

Gun salutes occur on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the Queen’s birthday, Coronation Day, the Queen’s official birthday, the state opening of Parliament, royal births and when a visiting head of state meets the Queen in London, Windsor or Edinburgh.

The MoD said the tradition of gun salutes routinely being fired throughout the country to mark significant national events dates back centuries, and there are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted widely.

Similar gun salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

