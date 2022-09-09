‘Heartbroken’ members of the public lay flowers at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Heartbroken’ members of the public lay flowers at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:24 pm
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (PA)
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (PA)

“Heartbroken” members of the public have been laying flowers at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the “amazing” Queen.

The piles of flowers laid at Cambridge Gate at the end of the Long Walk built up as Friday morning progressed.

Amanda Bartlett, from Wraysbury, Berkshire, who laid flowers with her 14-month-old daughter Ayla, said: “It’s a massive part of history and Ayla is not going to remember it so I wanted to do something for her so we can tell her when she is older.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Amanda Bartlett with her daughter Ayla, lay flowers at Cambridge Gate, Long Walk, Windsor (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“It’s really sad but it’s lovely in terms that everyone has come out and I can’t believe how many flowers there are.”

Reverend Jill Kells, of the Bursledon Church of England parish near, Southampton, Hampshire, said: “I have always admired the Queen, I think she’s an exceptional lady and has served us so well and for so long and I just wanted to be here.

“You can spend time watching TV but it’s not the same as being in a corporate place in mourning and there’s such a quietness and sombreness but also a community feeling at the same time.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Adam Davy/PA)

Dawn McCrudden, 51, a former private in the Royal Corps of Signals and husband, Andrew, 63, a former corporal in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) from Camberley, Surrey, also paid their respects.

Mrs McCrudden, who was visibly upset as she lay flowers at Cambridge Gate, said: “I feel absolutely heartbroken, there are no words to describe how I feel.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

“I have known no other Queen, she has been my Queen my whole life, she is so dignified, so regal, she has always been there, especially for the military being our commander in chief, she has put so much into the country, she is such an amazing person.

“When I took my oath (to join the armed forces) it was the proudest day of my life.”

Mr McCrudden added: “You take the oath to her. It’s a massive loss to the whole country.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners make their way along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (John Walton/PA)

Erin Sweetman-Clarke, 40, from Egham, Surrey, brought her daughter Imogen Clarke, three, to pay her respects.

She said: “I felt like I should come and have a little moment, it’s a nice atmosphere, it’s not sad, it’s grateful for all the years.”

Sylvia Booth, 68, and Sandra Riley, 63, came to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Ms Riley said: “She served the country and looked after everyone, she loved everyone. My birthday was the same as her so I sent her a birthday card every year.”

Ms Booth added: “We wanted to pay our final respects.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Union flag is flown at half mast at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (John Walton/PA)

Julie Laycock, 64, from Runnymede, Surrey, said she felt had a personal connection to the Queen and said: “My children went to both the Royal School and and sang in the Royal Chapel Choir.

“The Queen was so lovely, she would always ask my boys about their fishing and what lourdes they were using and she was just so friendly and nice to us as a family.

“I remember her giving my son a special clap when he had really messed up a reading at Christmas, she was just lovely.”

She added: “I do feel like it’s a solemn collection of people who are all going to miss their beloved Queen.”

